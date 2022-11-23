JUST IN
Type 2 diabetes linked with gestational diabetes in S Asian women: Study
WHO looking to rename monkeypox to 'MPOX', reports US newspaper
Temp drops below freezing point in Srinagar for the first time this season
Data story: India adds 360 new Covid cases; death toll at 530,596
Andhra Pradesh focuses on climate change governance, sets up special cell
Delhi's air quality remains poor, min temperature hits lowest this season
Job switches to fetch smaller salary hikes to tech talent, says report
Anglo-Indians want representation restored in parliament, state legislature
India supports strengthening maritime security in Gulf of Guinea
Massive fire breaks out at an oil mill in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Type 2 diabetes linked with gestational diabetes in S Asian women: Study
How has India's share in the world population changed since 1950?
Business Standard

IITs likely to see less placement offers this year amid tech slump: Report

The impact on IITs is likely to be less severe than in other engineering colleges as the companies will continue to hire good talent and 'maintain a relationship with these premier tech colleges'

Topics
IITs | campus placement | Tech companies

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

IIMs get deferred placement scare

The global tech slowdown may impact the placements of Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) students. But the impact will be lesser than other engineering colleges in the country. According to a report in the Economic Times (ET), IITs are anticipating a dip in the number of companies approaching them for campus placements.

The 2021 batch, on the other hand, saw record placements. It was led by digitisation and the post-Covid revival in hiring. It saw an unprecedented number of Rs 1 crore-plus packages, international postings and other offers.

"We are a little concerned, though the overall situation is definitely better than the Covid year. There is a small dip in the number of companies who have come so far," Sathyan Subbiah, a professor and placements adviser at IIT-Madras, told ET.

The final placements in the old IITs will start on December 1.

However, the impact on IITs is likely to be less severe than in other engineering colleges as the companies will continue to hire good talent and "maintain a relationship with these premier tech colleges".

"Some affected companies have not confirmed (participation) yet, but they are inclined to participate," Abhishek Kumar, head of the Centre for Career Development at IIT Guwahati, told ET.

"Among companies that are coming, in terms of CTC (cost to company), both domestic and international so far, it is comparable to last year," said Kumar.

This year, despite layoffs, several IITs have seen a spurt in pre-placement offers. Students of IIT-Guwahati bagged 218 PPOs. In 2021-22 the institute received 179 offers in all.

According to reports, the number of non-IT recruiters has also gone up.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IITs

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 11:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU