Vivo T4 Pro 5G launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4: Know price, specs

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has expanded its portfolio in India with the launch of the Vivo T4 Pro 5G. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and a 6,500mAh battery. It boasts a 6.77-inch quad-curved display of a 120Hz refresh rate and a slim profile, measuring 7.53mm in thickness. Here are the details of the Vivo T4 Pro 5G.
Vivo T4 Pro 5G: Price and availability
- 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 27,999
- 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 29,999
- 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 31,999
- Colour: Nitro Blue and Blaze Gold
The smartphone will go on sale starting August 29 across Vivo India’s e-store, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and select retail stores.
Vivo T4 Pro 5G: Launch offers
As part of an introductory offer, Vivo is offering an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on select bank cards. Alternatively, consumers can avail an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000.
Vivo is also offering free premium access to 10 OTT apps for two months.
No-cost equated monthly instalment plans for up to 6 months are also available.
Vivo T4 Pro 5G: Details
The Vivo T4 Pro features a 6.77-inch quad-curved display with a resolution of 2392 × 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is IP68 and IP69 rated for dust and water resistance. As per the company, it can withstand submersion in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for up to 120 minutes.
The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It runs on FunTouch OS 15 based on Android 15 and is eligible for four years of Android updates and six years of security patches.
The Vivo T4 Pro includes AI features such as a smart call assistant for live transcriptions, instant translations, and post-call summaries, an AI captions feature for meeting transcription and key point highlights, and AI spam call protection that blocks unwanted calls using a global fraud detection system. The device also comes with the Google Gemini app pre-installed.
For cameras, it has a pill-shaped rear setup with a 50MP Sony IMX882 OIS main sensor and a 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto sensor with 3x periscope zoom and Aura Light for low-light conditions. The front camera is 32MP.
The smartphone is backed by a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired charging support. As per Vivo, the battery can handle up to 1300 full charge cycles.
Vivo T4 Pro 5G: Specifications
- Display: 6.77-inch quad curved display, 2392 × 1080 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 5000 nits peak brightness
- Audio: Closed-box dual stereo speakers
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
- RAM: Up to 12GB
- Storage: Up to 256GB
- Rear camera: 50MP + 50MP + 2MP
- Front camera: 32MP
- Battery: 6,500mAh
- Charging: 90W wired
- OS: Funtouch OS 15 (Android 15)