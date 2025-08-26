Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 01:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Vivo T4 Pro 5G launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4: Know price, specs

Vivo T4 Pro 5G launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4: Know price, specs

The Vivo T4 Pro 5G, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and a 6500mAh battery, will go on sale starting August 29 at Rs 27,999 onwards

Vivo T4 Pro 5G launched price in india specs features

Vivo T4 Pro 5G

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has expanded its portfolio in India with the launch of the Vivo T4 Pro 5G. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and a 6,500mAh battery. It boasts a 6.77-inch quad-curved display of a 120Hz refresh rate and a slim profile, measuring 7.53mm in thickness. Here are the details of the Vivo T4 Pro 5G. 

Vivo T4 Pro 5G: Price and availability

  • 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 27,999
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 29,999
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 31,999
  • Colour: Nitro Blue and Blaze Gold
The smartphone will go on sale starting August 29 across Vivo India’s e-store, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and select retail stores.
 

Vivo T4 Pro 5G: Launch offers

As part of an introductory offer, Vivo is offering an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on select bank cards. Alternatively, consumers can avail an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000. 
 
Vivo is also offering free premium access to 10 OTT apps for two months.
 
No-cost equated monthly instalment plans for up to 6 months are also available.

Also Read

Vivo T4 Pro 5G

Vivo T4 Pro 5G to launch on August 26 under Rs 30,000: Check expected specs

Vivo Vision Discovery Edition headset

Vivo unveils 'Vision Discovery Edition' MR headset: Coming to India?

Vivo T4 Pro 5G

Vivo to launch T4 Pro 5G smartphone on August 26: Check expected specs

Gadget launched this week

Tech recap from this week: New launches from OPPO, Vivo, Sony, Sennheiser

Tech Wrap August 14

Tech Wrap Aug 14: Vivo Vision glasses, Gemini update, LinkedIn Mini Sudoku

Vivo T4 Pro 5G: Details

The Vivo T4 Pro features a 6.77-inch quad-curved display with a resolution of 2392 × 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is IP68 and IP69 rated for dust and water resistance. As per the company, it can withstand submersion in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for up to 120 minutes.
 
The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It runs on FunTouch OS 15 based on Android 15 and is eligible for four years of Android updates and six years of security patches.
 
The Vivo T4 Pro includes AI features such as a smart call assistant for live transcriptions, instant translations, and post-call summaries, an AI captions feature for meeting transcription and key point highlights, and AI spam call protection that blocks unwanted calls using a global fraud detection system. The device also comes with the Google Gemini app pre-installed.
 
For cameras, it has a pill-shaped rear setup with a 50MP Sony IMX882 OIS main sensor and a 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto sensor with 3x periscope zoom and Aura Light for low-light conditions. The front camera is 32MP.
 
The smartphone is backed by a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired charging support. As per Vivo, the battery can handle up to 1300 full charge cycles.

Vivo T4 Pro 5G: Specifications

  • Display: 6.77-inch quad curved display, 2392 × 1080 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 5000 nits peak brightness
  • Audio: Closed-box dual stereo speakers
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
  • RAM: Up to 12GB 
  • Storage: Up to 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP + 50MP + 2MP
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 6,500mAh
  • Charging: 90W wired
  • OS: Funtouch OS 15 (Android 15)

More From This Section

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite with Exynos 1380, bundled S Pen unveiled: Specs

Google Pixel 10 series

Google Pixel 10 series launched: Check India pricing, availability and more

Pixel Watch 4, Buds 2a

Google Pixel Watch 4, Buds 2a launched: India pricing, availability, more

Pixel Watch 4, Buds 2a

Google launches Pixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a alongside Pixel 10 series: Specs

Lava Play Ultra 5G

Lava Play Ultra 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 launched: Price and specs

Topics : Vivo Chinese smartphones Chinese smartphone

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayWhy are Share Crash Today Motilal Oswal Stock PickGem Aromatics IPO ListingTrump Fires Fed Governor Lisa CookGarena Free Fire Max code TodayStock To Buy TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon