Asus launches AMD Ryzen 7 350-powered VivoBook S14 and VivoBook 14 AI PCs

ASUS has launched its next-generation AI PCs, the Vivobook 14 (M1407KA) and Vivobook S14 (M3407KA), along with refreshed models of the Vivobook 15 (X1504VA) and Vivobook 14 (X1407CA). The Vivobook S14 and Vivobook 14 are powered by up to an AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor in a lightweight design. Meanwhile, the Vivobook 15 (X1504VA) and Vivobook 14 (X1407CA) come in a re-engineered chassis, powered by 13th Gen Intel Core Processors, available in new colours – Terra Cotta and Platinum Gold.
ASUS Vivobook: Price and variants
- ASUS Vivobook 14 (M1407KA): Rs 65,990
- ASUS Vivobook S14 (M3407KA): Rs 75,990
- ASUS Vivobook 14 (X1407CA): Rs 42,990
- ASUS Vivobook 15 (X1504VA-BQ323WS): Rs 70,990
Vivobook S14 and Vivobook 14: Details
Processor
Both Vivobooks are powered by up to the AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor. As per ASUS, the Vivobook S14 and Vivobook 14 are capable of delivering up to 50 TOPS. ASUS includes IceCool Thermal Tech and customisable MyASUS fan profiles, which keep the performance stable even when unplugged.
Display
The Vivobook S14 features a 14-inch OLED 16:10 display, up to FHD+ resolution, eighty-six per cent screen-to-body ratio, and ninety-five per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. On the other hand, the Vivobook 14 features a 14-inch FHD+ display, with TUV Rheinland certification for low blue light and flicker-free viewing.
Weight and durability
The Vivobook S14 is 1.59 cm thin, weighs around 1.4 kg, and features a sandwich metal design with a CNC-engraved logo. Whereas the Vivobook 14 weighs 1.46 kg and is 1.79 cm thin. Both models are MIL-STD 810H certified, ensuring military-grade durability.
AI tools
Preloaded with AI-driven tools like Windows Studio Effects, Live Captions, and ASUS’s StoryCube app, these laptops are said to enhance collaboration and creativity. As part of the Copilot+ PC lineup, users can get exclusive AI features out of the box.
Battery and connectivity
The company claims that the Vivobook S14 offers up to twenty-three hours of battery life with its 70Wh battery and supports Type-C charging. The Vivobook 14 packs a 42 Wh battery and offers 65W charging.
The laptop offers multiple I/O ports, including HDMI 2.1 and dual USB-C. They have a dedicated Copilot key for quick access to AI features. The Vivobook S14 gets FHD IR cameras with Windows Hello login, a magnetic privacy shutter, and a Microsoft Pluton security chip with Passkeys support.
Vivobook 14 (M1407KA): Specifications
- Display: 14-inch FHD+ (1920x1200) resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, 300-nits brightness.
- Processor: AMD Ryzen AI 5 330, AMD Ryzen AI 7 350
- GPU: AMD Radeon (Integrated)
- RAM: 16 GB 5600 MHz DDR5 with SO-DIMM memory slot
- Storage: 512 GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD
- Battery: 42 WHr with 65W charging
- OS: Windows 11 Home with Copilot support
- Ports: 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C with support for display/power delivery, 1x HDMI 1.4, 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
- Audio: Dirac sound and SonicMaster, Built-in array microphone
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth 5.3
Vivobook S14 (M3407KA): Specifications
- Display: 14-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) resolution OLED Display, 300 nits brightness
- Processor: AMD Ryzen AI 5 330, AMD Ryzen AI 7 350
- GPU: AMD Radeon (Integrated)
- RAM: Up to 32GB DDR5 RAM (16GB onboard + 16GB SO-DIMM)
- Storage: Up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD
- Battery: 70 WHr with 65W charging
- OS: Windows 11 Home
- Ports: 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C with support for display / power delivery, 1x HDMI 2.1 TMDS, 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
- Audio: 2 built-in speakers and microphone, Dolby Atmos certified
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6(802.11ax) (Dual band) 2x2 + Bluetooth 5.4 Wireless Card
ASUS Vivobook 15 (X1504VA), Vivobook 14 (X1407CA)
The refreshed Vivobook 15 (X1504VA) and Vivobook 14 (X1407CA) feature a re-engineered chassis that emphasises portability and a sleek design, powered by 13th Gen Intel Core processors. Both models are now available in new colours – Terra Cotta and Platinum Gold.
The new Vivobook 14, equipped with Intel Core Ultra (Series 2), offers smooth AI-enhanced performance, an immersive slim-bezel display, and added convenience with features like a backlit keyboard, smart touchpad, and secure FHD IR AI camera for enhanced security and productivity.