Tech wrap Sep 03: HP Victus laptops, Apple iPhones, Microsoft Recall, more

HP Victus Special Edition laptops launched with NVIDIA GPUs

HP has introduced its latest Victus Special Edition laptops in India, which are specifically tailored for students. These new models feature 12th Gen Intel Core processors and include a 4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050A Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) to handle demanding tasks like design work, data analysis, and gaming.

Apple might discontinue these iPhones, iPads, Watch after September 9 event

Apple typically phases out certain existing models following its annual hardware launch event, particularly those that are updated with new versions. With Apple’s “Its Glowtime” event approaching, it’s likely that the company will discontinue some products from its current lineup, including specific iPhone models, AirPods, Apple Watches, and other items.

Microsoft has reportedly confirmed that its AI-powered Recall feature for the Copilot Plus PC platform cannot be removed from the device. Although a recent Windows 11 on Arm update allowed beta testers to uninstall the feature, Microsoft later stated to The Verge that this capability was introduced by mistake.

OnePlus has revealed that its Nord Buds 3 wireless earbuds will debut in India on September 17. The company shared this announcement and confirmed the launch date in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Samsung is reportedly planning to equip its entire Galaxy S25 series with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip, potentially moving away from its previous strategy of using dual-chipsets for its flagship smartphones.

The Vivo T3 Pro 5G is now available for purchase in India. Launched on August 27, the Vivo T3 Pro is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 and a 5,500mAh battery. Vivo has marketed the smartphone as the “brightest, thinnest, and fastest curved phone” in its category.

Samsung is anticipated to release its Fan Edition (FE) version of the flagship Galaxy S24 smartphone in the near future. The upcoming Galaxy S24 FE is expected to have a design similar to the Galaxy S24 but with some minor alterations, including thicker bezels around the display.

‘Black Myth: Wukong’ is the latest action role-playing game (RPG) launched last month by China’s Tencent- backed gaming developers Game Science. Based on one of the Four Classical Novels of Chinese Literature, ‘Black Myth: Wukong’ is currently among the most popular video games on the online game distribution platform, Steam. The game is available in India on Windows PC platform and Sony’s PlayStation 5 gaming console.