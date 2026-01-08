Tech Wrap Jan 8: Oppo Reno 15 series, POCO M8 launched, WhatsApp features

OPPO has introduced the Reno 15 series in the Indian market. The lineup consists of four smartphones — Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, Reno 15 Pro Mini, and Reno 15C. The base Reno 15 runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and includes a 6,500mAh battery. The Reno 15 Pro variants are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor. Meanwhile, the Reno 15C features a larger 7,000mAh battery and is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset.

POCO has launched the POCO M8 5G smartphone in India on January 8. The device comes with a curved display design and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, paired with a 5,520mAh battery. In terms of cameras, the phone features a 50MP rear sensor and a 20MP front camera. For audio, it offers dual speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio support, along with a claimed volume boost of up to 300 per cent.

WhatsApp has rolled out a new update focused on improving group chat management. The update adds member tags, text stickers, and enhanced event reminders. Member tags allow users to display a custom label next to their name to show their role in a group. Text stickers enable users to turn typed words into stickers using the Sticker Search feature. WhatsApp said these updates build on existing group tools such as large file sharing, HD media, screen sharing, and voice chats.

OpenAI has announced ChatGPT Health, a new health-focused experience within ChatGPT. The feature combines personal health data with AI assistance in a secure setting. According to OpenAI, users can link medical records and supported wellness apps to get responses with improved personal context. The tool has been developed with input from medical professionals and includes additional privacy protections. The rollout is gradual, with early access limited to select users, and some features requiring an iOS device.

CMF by Nothing has confirmed that the Headphone Pro will launch in India on January 13. The product was previously released in global markets in 2025 and is now set to debut in India. While the brand had earlier stated that both the Headphone Pro and Watch 3 Pro would arrive in India, it has so far only confirmed the launch date for the headphones.

Spotify has announced two new features for its in-app Messages system — Listening Activity and Request to Jam. These updates are designed to help users see what their contacts are listening to and start shared listening sessions more easily. Spotify said the features are rolling out on iOS and Android in regions where Messages is available, with wider availability planned for next month.

Apple is expected to have a busy product pipeline in 2026, with several new devices under development across its iPhone, Mac, Home, and Vision categories. Products that could launch include the company’s first foldable iPhone, a more affordable MacBook, a home hub with a display, AI-focused smart glasses, and additional smart home accessories.

In 2026, Apple is expected to introduce several changes to its iPhone software roadmap. As part of iOS 26, the company may roll out a more advanced, AI-powered version of Siri, building on features shown at WWDC 2024. Looking ahead, the next major update — expected to be called iOS 27 — is also likely to bring broader Apple Intelligence upgrades and software changes designed for Apple’s anticipated foldable iPhone, which is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 18 series.

Realme is set to be integrated into Oppo as a sub-brand, according to a Reuters report. The move is part of a restructuring plan aimed at closer operational alignment and cost reduction. Until now, Oppo and Realme have functioned as separate brands under BBK Electronics, which also owns other smartphone brands such as Vivo.