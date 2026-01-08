Thursday, January 08, 2026 | 08:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Tech Wrap Jan 8: Oppo Reno 15 series, POCO M8 launched, WhatsApp features

Tech Wrap Jan 8: Oppo Reno 15 series, POCO M8 launched, WhatsApp features

Oppo launched the Reno 15 series. POCO M8 launched in India. WhatsApp adds new features for group chats. OpenAI introduces ChatGPT Health. Nothing to launch CMF Headphone Pro on Jan 13

Tech Wrap January 8

Tech Wrap January 8

BS Tech New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 8:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 
OPPO has introduced the Reno 15 series in the Indian market. The lineup consists of four smartphones — Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, Reno 15 Pro Mini, and Reno 15C. The base Reno 15 runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and includes a 6,500mAh battery. The Reno 15 Pro variants are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor. Meanwhile, the Reno 15C features a larger 7,000mAh battery and is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset.
   
 
POCO has launched the POCO M8 5G smartphone in India on January 8. The device comes with a curved display design and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, paired with a 5,520mAh battery. In terms of cameras, the phone features a 50MP rear sensor and a 20MP front camera. For audio, it offers dual speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio support, along with a claimed volume boost of up to 300 per cent.
 

Also Read

Android's Quick Share feature is now compatible with Apple AirDrop

Google likely to expand AirDrop-Quick Share support to Pixel 9 series soon

Oppo Find X9 Pro and Realme GT 8 Pro

Realme set to operate as Oppo's sub-brand under BBK: Here's what changes

POCO M8 5G

POCO M8 with Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 launched: Check price, availability, specs

Tech Wrap Jan 7

Tech Wrap Jan 7: Motorola Razr Fold, Meta Ray-Ban display glasses, WhatsApp

Realme 16 Pro, Realme Buds Air 8, Realme Pad 3

Realme 16 Pro series launched alongside Pad 3, Buds Air 8: Price, specs

 
WhatsApp has rolled out a new update focused on improving group chat management. The update adds member tags, text stickers, and enhanced event reminders. Member tags allow users to display a custom label next to their name to show their role in a group. Text stickers enable users to turn typed words into stickers using the Sticker Search feature. WhatsApp said these updates build on existing group tools such as large file sharing, HD media, screen sharing, and voice chats.
   
OpenAI has announced ChatGPT Health, a new health-focused experience within ChatGPT. The feature combines personal health data with AI assistance in a secure setting. According to OpenAI, users can link medical records and supported wellness apps to get responses with improved personal context. The tool has been developed with input from medical professionals and includes additional privacy protections. The rollout is gradual, with early access limited to select users, and some features requiring an iOS device.
   
CMF by Nothing has confirmed that the Headphone Pro will launch in India on January 13. The product was previously released in global markets in 2025 and is now set to debut in India. While the brand had earlier stated that both the Headphone Pro and Watch 3 Pro would arrive in India, it has so far only confirmed the launch date for the headphones.
   
Spotify has announced two new features for its in-app Messages system — Listening Activity and Request to Jam. These updates are designed to help users see what their contacts are listening to and start shared listening sessions more easily. Spotify said the features are rolling out on iOS and Android in regions where Messages is available, with wider availability planned for next month.
   
Apple is expected to have a busy product pipeline in 2026, with several new devices under development across its iPhone, Mac, Home, and Vision categories. Products that could launch include the company’s first foldable iPhone, a more affordable MacBook, a home hub with a display, AI-focused smart glasses, and additional smart home accessories.
   
In 2026, Apple is expected to introduce several changes to its iPhone software roadmap. As part of iOS 26, the company may roll out a more advanced, AI-powered version of Siri, building on features shown at WWDC 2024. Looking ahead, the next major update — expected to be called iOS 27 — is also likely to bring broader Apple Intelligence upgrades and software changes designed for Apple’s anticipated foldable iPhone, which is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 18 series.
 
 
Realme is set to be integrated into Oppo as a sub-brand, according to a Reuters report. The move is part of a restructuring plan aimed at closer operational alignment and cost reduction. Until now, Oppo and Realme have functioned as separate brands under BBK Electronics, which also owns other smartphone brands such as Vivo.
   
Google may soon introduce a new “Try before you buy” feature on the Play Store that would allow users to play paid Android games for free for a limited time before making a purchase. According to a report by Android Authority, the feature was spotted in code strings within Google Play Store version 49.6.19-29 and appears to be designed specifically for games that rely on a one-time upfront payment.  Google likely to expand AirDrop-Quick Share support to Pixel 9 series soon 
Google is reportedly working on expanding Android’s Quick Share compatibility with Apple’s AirDrop beyond the Pixel 10 series. According to a report by Android Authority, Google’s previous-generation Pixel 9 series may soon gain support for wirelessly sharing files with Apple iPhones, Macs and iPads. The feature is currently limited to Pixel 10 series smartphones.
 

More From This Section

Google Play Store

Google explores 'Try before you buy' for games on Play Store: What is it

Apple

Apple may introduce new categories in 2026: iPhone Fold, glasses expected

CMF Headphone Pro

Nothing to launch CMF Headphone Pro in India on January 13: What to expect

BGMI 4.1 update

BGMI redeem codes released on January 8: How to win Bento Love backpack

Spotify releases Listening Activity and Request to Jam in Messages (Image: Spotify)

Spotify brings Listening Activity, Request to Jam for Messages: Details

Topics : Oppo Latest Technology News POCO whatsapp Chinese smartphones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 8:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty OutlookStocks to buy todayE-Rickshaw RegulationsGold and Silver Rate TodayIran ProtestsOPPO Reno 15 SeriesCervical Cancer ScreeningPersonal Finance