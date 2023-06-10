Weekend Bites: Battle for post-iPhone world, and urban cowboys ride again



Every successful Apple product of the past two decades has disappeared into our lives in some way, says an article by Lauren Goode on wired.com — the iPhone into our pockets, the iPad into our purses, the Apple Watch living on our wrists, and the AirPods resting in our ears.

But the Vision Pro, Apple’s newest product, doesn’t disappear. In fact, it does the opposite, says Goode. “It rests on your face and shields your eyes, sensory organs that are a crucial part of the lived human experience. The same is true of every other heads-up display in the world.”

Will this non-disappearance come in Apple’s way, or can the storied tech company revolutionise an industry once again?