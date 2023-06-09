close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Music-streaming platform Spotify testing new feature 'Your Offline Mix'

Music streaming platform Spotify is officially testing a new feature called -- 'Your Offline Mix', a playlist designed for users when they might not be online and still wants to listen

IANS San Francisco
Spotify

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 7:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Music streaming platform Spotify is officially testing a new feature called -- 'Your Offline Mix', a playlist designed for users when they might not be online and still wants to listen to their favourite playlist.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek stated in a tweet that the company has been testing 'Your Offline Mix'. But he didn't go into any further detail.

It's unclear when the company intends to release the feature, in particular.

"We've been testing out a new feature called "Your Offline Mix" - a playlist designed for those times when you might not be online. What do you think?" Ek tweeted on Thursday.

According to the screenshot posted by Ek indicates, these playlists can store music with multiple hours of listening time. This could be useful in situations when users are about to board a flight but have forgotten to download music.

Several users expressed their thoughts on this development.

Also Read

Spotify's Anchor app may be rebranded as 'Spotify Creator Studio'

Music streaming platform Spotify's website, app restored after brief outage

Music streaming platform Spotify shuts its live audio application

Music-streaming platform Spotify launches 'New Year's Hub' playlist

Music streaming app Spotify to bid farewell to several of its audio shows

Third-party app Apollo shutting down due to Reddit's new API pricing

Apple iOS 17: New tools and features coming to iPhones later this year

Google to end 'Drive for desktop' support on Windows 8, 8.1 in August

What does Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg think of Apple and its new Vision Pro?

44% of small biz in US, Canada to hire fewer people owing to AI: Report

"This is going to be extremely useful when we are on a road trip in the middle of nowhere and we forgot to download our playlists," a user commented.

"Finally!! please allow us to filter whether its offline music or offline podcasts too please!!," another user said.

Meanwhile, Spotify has started rolling out its AI feature called "DJ" for premium customers in the UK and Ireland.

This feature was first made available to premium subscribers in the US and Canada in February.

The feature is still in beta and is powered by OpenAI's technology.

--IANS

shs/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Spotify music streaming

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 7:48 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Third-party app Apollo shutting down due to Reddit's new API pricing

Apollo shutting down due to Reddit's new API pricing
2 min read

Apple iOS 17: New tools and features coming to iPhones later this year

Apple iOS 17
2 min read

Google to end 'Drive for desktop' support on Windows 8, 8.1 in August

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

Most Popular

What does Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg think of Apple and its new Vision Pro?

Mark Zuckerberg. Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

44% of small biz in US, Canada to hire fewer people owing to AI: Report

Artificial intelligence
2 min read

LG to launch 13th Gen Intel Core-powered Gram series laptops on June 14

LG to launch 13th Gen Intel Core-powered Gram series laptops
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon