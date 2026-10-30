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WhatsApp adds group status, permanent pins, unread message filters and more

WhatsApp's new updates include permanent message pinning, the option to share recent chat history with existing members, group-specific status updates and a filter for unread mentions and replies

WhatsApp introduces four new features to make group chats easier to manage.

WhatsApp introduces four new features to make group chats easier to manage. (Image: WhatsApp)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2026 | 1:42 PM IST

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WhatsApp is introducing four new features for group chats to help users manage conversations and catch up on important messages. According to WhatsApp, the updates include an option to pin messages indefinitely, share recent chat history with members who have already joined a group, post status updates for specific groups and filter unread conversations based on mentions and replies.
 
The features are focused on making it easier for users to follow active group conversations, particularly when they have been away from a chat for some time. The messaging platform has also highlighted some existing group chat tools that allow users to reply privately, manage poll responses and identify themselves through member tags.
 

WhatsApp's new group chat features: Details

Pin messages without a time limit

WhatsApp is expanding its message-pinning feature by allowing users to keep important messages pinned indefinitely. Earlier, users had to select a fixed duration for which a message would remain pinned. With the new option, they can choose not to set an expiry period.
 
The company noted that the feature could be useful for groups where certain messages need to remain accessible for longer periods. 
 
Pinned messages help users find important information without having to scroll through a large number of messages. 

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Share recent chat history after someone joins a group

WhatsApp is also extending its group message history-sharing feature. Earlier this year, the platform introduced an option that allowed group administrators or members adding someone to a group to share recent messages with the new participant.
 
Users could choose whether to share recent chat history while adding a member by switching the option on or off.
 
With the latest update, users can also share recent messages with someone after they have already joined the group. This can be done by tapping the person's name in the group chat and selecting the option to share recent messages.
 
The feature is intended to help new members understand ongoing conversations without having to ask other participants to repeat information or forward individual messages.

Share status updates with specific groups

WhatsApp is adding group-specific status sharing, allowing users to post updates for selected groups instead of sharing them with a wider audience.
 
For instance, a user can share an update with members of a running club without making it visible to family members or other contacts. This gives users more control over who can view particular status updates.
 
Members of the group will be able to view and react to these updates. They can also share their own status updates within the group. Like regular WhatsApp status updates, group statuses will disappear after 24 hours. 

Filter unread messages based on mentions and replies

The fourth update is a new chat filter that helps users identify group conversations where they have been directly mentioned or received a reply.
 
The filter will display unread group conversations in which a user has been mentioned or received a direct response. It will also include messages sent using the @all feature, which notifies everyone in a group.
 
This could help users prioritise conversations that require their attention instead of going through every unread message across multiple groups. For people who are part of several active groups, the filter can make it easier to identify messages addressed specifically to them.
 

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First Published: Oct 30 2026 | 1:42 PM IST