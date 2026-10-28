Garena Free Fire India releases today: How to download, features and more

Garena’s Free Fire India is now available to download, as a standalone mobile game for Android and iOS users. The India-specific version of the battle royale game brings locally relevant in-game content, features focused at encouraging responsible gaming and measures to protect player data. Garena said it has optimised the game to support a broad range of smartphones, including devices with different hardware specifications.

The launch also includes a special Diwali campaign featuring in-game events and content celebrating India’s cultural diversity. The campaign will run until November 15, 2026.

Garena Free Fire India: Download details

Players can download Free Fire India through the official app stores.

Android: Open the Google Play Store, search for Free Fire India and select the official game published by Garena.

iPhone: Open the Apple App Store and search for Free Fire India.

Price: The game is free to download. However, it offers in-app purchases, including diamonds that can be used to buy in-game characters and items.

It is to be noted that players should verify the publisher and app details before downloading to avoid unofficial versions.

Free Fire India: Key features

India-focused content

The game includes locally relevant content and in-game campaigns. Its launch-season Diwali campaign will run until November 15, with activities celebrating India’s diverse cultures and communities.

Responsible gaming features

Garena said Free Fire India includes measures intended to encourage responsible gaming. These include parental consent requirements for users under 18, regular break reminders, playtime limits and spending caps.

ALSO READ: Apple launches iMac with M6 in India: Chick price, offers and features According to the game's official FAQ, users below 18 must provide a parent or guardian’s mobile number for OTP verification when registering. The game is rated 16+ on Google Play and 17+ on Apple’s App Store.

Data protection

Garena said it has introduced enhanced data protection measures for the India-specific version, including hosting game data on servers in India, according to FonArena.

Smartphone compatibility

The game has been optimised for a broad range of smartphones with different hardware specifications. Garena has not published a complete device-by-device compatibility list in its launch announcement.

Support for Indian esports

ALSO READ: Apple MacBook Pro with M6 launched in India: Check price, offers and specs Garena said it plans to work with partners across India to support esports competitions at the grassroots, collegiate and international levels. The initiatives are focused at providing Indian players with more opportunities to participate in competitive gaming, develop their skills and progress to higher levels of competition. The company also plans to work with the local esports community to expand participation and support the growth of competitive gaming in the country.

Background: Free Fire's ban in India and the delayed return

Garena's Free Fire was banned in India in February 2022, along with dozens of other apps, amid concerns over links to China. Garena's Free Fire Max, launched globally in September 2021, remained available in India.

The Free Fire Max version offered upgraded graphics while retaining the core gameplay of the original game, allowing Indian players to continue playing despite the ban.

In August 2023, Garena announced Free Fire India, a version tailored for the Indian market. The company initially scheduled the game's launch for September 5, 2023. However, it postponed the release days before the scheduled date without announcing a new launch date.

Its return now marks Garena's renewed attempt to bring the original Free Fire experience back to the Indian market through an India-specific version.