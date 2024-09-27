WhatsApp explores replicating video call filters on native camera content

Business Standard
Reportedly, the feature was spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.20.20 update available on the Google Play Store and adds a new filter button to the camera interface

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 1:32 PM IST

Meta-owned WhatsApp rolled out filters and augmented reality (AR) effects for video calls in April this year. Now, WhatsApp is extending these filters to its built-in camera, allowing users to apply the app's filters to photos and videos taken within the app.

According to update tracker WABetaInfo, the feature was observed in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.20.20 update available on the Google Play Store. A new filter button has been added to the camera interface, enabling users to apply filters with a single tap.

Previously, these effects were limited to video calls, but WhatsApp is now expanding this feature to the camera. The new filter button allows users to switch easily between different filters, enabling real-time adjustments before capturing photos and videos. Among the filters is a skin-smoothing option designed to enhance images.

WhatsApp has also included a background-changing feature, which was previously available only during video calls. Users can now replace their real-world background with virtual scenes or fully blur it for a more sophisticated appearance. Additionally, the camera offers lighting adjustments, including a low-light mode that improves visibility in dark settings, resulting in clearer photos and videos under challenging conditions.

The new filter feature for the camera is currently available to select beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store and will be rolled out widely in the upcoming weeks.

Previously, WhatsApp introduced an advanced search by category update to its Channels feature, allowing users to browse seven categories to discover channels to follow: People, Organizations, Lifestyle, Sports, Entertainment, Businesses, and News & Information.

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 1:32 PM IST

