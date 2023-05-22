WhatsApp users can now edit sent messages within a 15-minute window



Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer of Meta Platforms, announced this on Facebook. Meta-owned messenger app WhatsApp on Monday rolled out a highly awaited feature that allows users to edit a message 15 minutes after sending it.



The feature has started rolling out and will be available to everyone in coming weeks. Users can change their message by long-press and choose ‘edit’ from the menu. An edited message will display the ‘edited’ tag alongside, but the person receiving it may not be able to see the edit history.



“As with all personal messages, media and calls, your messages and the edits will be protected by end-to-end encryption,” WhatsApp said. “We’re excited that you’ll now have more control over your chats, such as correcting misspellings or adding more context to a message. For this, within 15 minutes of sending the message, you have to tap and hold that message for a while and then select the option of ‘Edit’ from the menu,” the company said in a blog post.

Also Read Chat lock: Know about WhatsApp's privacy feature for private conversations Scammers target WhatsApp users with phishing calls from foreign shores WhatsApp tests 'edit button' for sent messages in beta: Here's how it works Chennai metro passengers can buy tickets on WhatsApp: Here's how to book WhatsApp users will soon be able to edit, save contacts directly: Report Getting AI right requires policy framework ensuring accountability: Google WhatsApp's new feature lets users edit messages with 15-minute time limit Outsourced manufactured smartwatch shipments up 15% on-year globally Lost your mobile phone? C-DoT's Sanchar Saathi portal will help block it Twitter bug restoring deleted tweets, retweets for hundreds of users