WhatsApp tests 'edit button' for sent messages in beta: Here's how it works



A few days after the beta version of the app received the update, some WhatsApp beta users reported that they could edit messages within groups and chats, an Indian Express report said. Facebook-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is testing the edit button feature for sent messages. According to the WABetaInfo, an edit button was introduced to the beta version of WhatsApp.



Moreover, it appears that there will be no upper limit on how many times a message can be edited. However, the option to edit a message may not be available after 15 minutes of a message being sent. It is expected that the option to edit messages will be available in the three-dot menu that appears on the top right corner of the screen when a particular message is selected.



At present, the feature to edit messages is only available to a few beta users and only supports text messages. However, WhatsApp might change this in the future. It is not clear when the feature will be rolled out for all WhatsApp users. The feature is being rolled out to correct possible typos or minor errors. This may be the reason behind WhatsApp putting a 15-minute time limit for the edit option.

WhatsApp said it has ramped up its artificial intelligence and machine learning systems to bring down such incidents. According to WhatsApp, its new AI & ML enforcement will reduce the current calling rate by at least 50 per cent. WhatsApp has been in the news lately over the issue of spam calls from unknown international numbers. To contain this menace, WhatsApp is planning a tie-up with Truecaller.

Previously, WhatsApp has taken steps to limit the spread of fake news in large numbers by limiting the number of forwards to five and marking such messages as "forwarded".