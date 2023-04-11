close

WhatsApp users will soon be able to edit, save contacts directly: Report

The new feature, which is currently in the beta phase, allows users to add and edit contacts within the app, without having to visit the contacts section

WhatsApp

Meta-owned WhatsApp is working on a variety of features. The messaging platform will soon be releasing a new feature that will help users to edit their contacts and save them.
According to a report by India Today, the feature has not been rolled out yet for wider audiences as it is currently in the beta phase. It allows users to add and edit contacts within the app, without having to visit the contacts section. 

The current feature is only available to Android beta testers, according to wabetainfo. The company has a beta testing programme for Android users, which allows users to test features that haven't been released yet. However, users who wish to access this latest feature can update their WhatsApp beta appl to the recent version to start using this time-saving feature.
Those who do not have WhatsApp Beta on their devices can download it from Playstore and check for themselves if the option is available for them, by clicking on the 'new contact' option. 

Wabetainfo also states that even though there is an existing feature to add contacts directly on WhatsApp, it still redirected users to the contacts section. This new feature will make the process much simpler. Users will also be given an option to either save the contact to their device or their Google account. 
It is worth noting that this new feature cannot be accessed by all beta users and it could take some time before it is rolled out for more people. The company has not disclosed any information as to when the feature will be available for iOS users. 

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 10:28 PM IST

