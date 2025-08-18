Monday, August 18, 2025 | 01:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp rolls out schedule calls, raise hand reaction features: What's new

WhatsApp rolls out schedule calls, raise hand reaction features: What's new

WhatsApp has started rolling out calling-related features aimed at bridging work and personal use. The new features include call scheduling, in-call raise hand reaction, and more

WhatsApp new calling features

WhatsApp new calling features

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp has released three new features to bridge the gap between personal calls and video call meetings. Now, WhatsApp users will be able to schedule calls in advance, interact during calls by raising hands or reacting, and get an improved call management feature. This is a global update and has started rolling out gradually. However, due to the gradual rollout, it is possible that it may take some time for WhatsApp users to get access to these features.

Calling on WhatsApp: What is new

  • Scheduled calls: Users can now pre-plan group calls, inviting individuals or entire groups, and all participants will receive a notification when the call is about to begin.
  • New in-call interaction tools: WhatsApp has added new in-call reactions, including a commonly used "raise a hand" to speak and send other emojis as reactions without interrupting the conversation.
  • Improved call management: The Calls tab has been updated to provide a clear view of upcoming calls, with attendee lists and shareable call links. Call creators will also now receive notifications when someone joins their call via a shared link.
 
With features like these in place, it appears that the instant messaging platform is gearing up to compete with video communication platforms such as Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and more. So far, WhatsApp was well-suited for personal and group calls. After this update, it can be used for holding virtual meetings and even online classes. 
 
Notably, WhatsApp allows up to 32 users to be connected on a video call at once.

Also Read

WhatsApp

WhatsApp: How to share pictures and videos in HD quality on Android and iOS

WhatsApp

WhatsApp tests Meta AI-powered writing assistant: What is it, how it works

WhatsApp

WhatsApp may soon get Instagram link verification through Meta Accounts

WhatsApp Poll

WhatsApp: How to create polls in group chats on Android and iOS platforms

WhatsApp

COAI seeks SIM-binding rule for WhatsApp, Telegram to curb cyber fraud

Related development

In other news, WhatsApp has begun experimenting with an AI-based Writing Help Assistant that lets users polish their messages before sending. WABetaInfo reported that the tool, now available to some Android testers through the 2.25.23.7 beta release, is built to enhance grammar, structure, and tone while ensuring chats remain private and encrypted.

More From This Section

Lava Play Ultra 5G

Lava to launch Play Ultra 5G gaming smartphone on August 20: What to expect

Google

Google fined $36 mn for anticompetitive deals with top Australian telcos

Biwin Mini SSD

These SIM card-sized SSDs from China promise big storage in a tiny package

Google Phone app

Google tests iPhone-like full-screen calling cards on Phone app for Android

BGMI

BGMI's redeem codes for August 18: Here is how to get White Rabbit backpack

Topics : whatsapp WhatsApp update WhatsApp features

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNDA Vice Presidential CandidateGarena Free Fire Max CodePM Modi Diwali DhamakaEPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon