Tech Wrap Feb 3: Oakley Meta Vanguard, Samsung Galaxy F70e, Mozilla Firefox

Oakley and Meta have introduced the Oakley Meta Vanguard smart glasses in India after their global launch in September 2025. The companies said the glasses are built for high-intensity sports and combine an action camera, fitness app integrations, immersive audio, and voice-based assistance. The device uses Oakley’s Three-Point Fit system and includes three interchangeable nose pads, with low- and high-bridge options, to support a customised fit.

Samsung has confirmed that it will launch the Galaxy F70e 5G in India on February 9. The smartphone will be the first device in the newly announced Galaxy F70 lineup, expanding the F series. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed a few key specifications, positioning the phone for Gen Z users with an emphasis on cameras for everyday content creation and sharing.

Mozilla plans to give Firefox users more control over AI features in the browser. With Firefox version 148, scheduled for release on February 24, the company will add new AI controls that allow users to block all current and future generative AI features or selectively enable only specific ones.

Apple has released new software updates for older iPhones, iPads, and other devices that are no longer on the latest operating systems. These updates extend system certifications required for services such as iMessage, FaceTime, and device activation to continue functioning. The rollout coincides with maintenance updates for older versions of macOS and watchOS.

OpenAI has rolled out a macOS app for its Codex platform, bringing a desktop interface that helps users manage multiple AI agents simultaneously. According to the company, the app is designed to handle parallel tasks, oversee long-running processes, and act as a shared workspace for collaborating with agents across coding and other computer-based activities.

Google has published a new app called Desktop Camera on the Play Store, offering little information about its purpose. This suggests the app could be intended for a new category of devices that have not yet been announced. The Play Store listing states that “Desktop Camera is a simple camera app intended for large-screen devices”, while Google’s brief description adds, “Never miss a moment with the Desktop Camera,” without detailing supported hardware or features.

Google’s first theme pack for Pixel phones expired on January 31, after which the company hinted that more themes were on the way. The Theme Packs app has now been updated with a message stating, “New theme packs are coming.” The initial theme pack launched in November in collaboration with the film Wicked: For Good and introduced three styles — “For Good,” “Glinda,” and “Elphaba” — inspired by the movie.

India is reportedly discussing a potential link between its Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Alipay+, a global payments network operated by Ant International, according to Reuters. If approved, the integration would allow Indian users to make cross-border payments using UPI at international merchants connected to Alipay+, extending UPI’s reach beyond existing bilateral arrangements.

Adobe is now offering unlimited AI image and video generation in Firefly to paid subscribers, removing earlier monthly credit limits. The company said subscribers can generate unlimited content using multiple image models, including Google Nano Banana Pro, GPT Image Generation, Runway Gen-4 Image, and Adobe’s own Firefly image and video models. This offer applies to users who sign up before March 16.

WhatsApp is testing a feature that would allow Channel admins to create profiles linked to their updates, helping followers see who posted a specific update. According to WABetaInfo, the feature has been spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS and is intended to improve transparency in Channels managed by multiple admins without revealing personal contact details.

Apple’s first foldable iPhone is expected to focus heavily on battery life and internal design. A report by 9To5Google, citing details shared on China’s social media platform Weibo, suggests the device could feature the largest battery ever used in an iPhone, along with changes to internal layout and button placement to accommodate the design.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series may support Qi2 wireless charging without built-in magnets. Earlier reports suggested magnets would be integrated into the phones, but 9To5Google, citing Dutch retailer NieuweMobiel, reports that images of first-party Samsung cases in both magnetic and non-magnetic variants have appeared online. The Galaxy S26 series is expected to launch on February 26 in select markets.

Samsung Galaxy Days sale on Flipkart: S24 with SD at ₹43K, Z Flip 7 at ₹99K Samsung has announced a three-day Galaxy Days sale on e-commerce platform Flipkart, scheduled to run from February 3 to 5, covering a range of its Galaxy smartphones, tablets, laptops, and wearables. This sale will include Samsung’s flagship lineup S series, where the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be available at Rs 1,19,999 onwards, S25 FE at Rs 54,999 onwards, S24 with Qualcomm Snapdragon chip at Rs 42,999 onwards. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be available at Rs 1,67,999 onwards, and the Flip 7 will be available at Rs 99,999 onwards. Apple has announced new offers through its Education Store, allowing students and educators to buy select Mac and iPad models using no-interest EMI plans. The company said the offer runs until February 23 and can be combined with Education Savings, which effectively reduces the prices of eligible devices.

The Vivo X200T fits into Vivo’s lineup as a practical option rather than a headline-grabbing one. It serves as an alternative to the standard X300, offering a larger display and improved battery life while delivering camera performance that comes surprisingly close. Day-to-day performance is largely similar between the two, making the choice more about size and battery endurance than outright power.

OpenAI is unsatisfied with some of Nvidia's latest artificial intelligence chips, and it has sought alternatives since last year, eight sources familiar with the matter said, potentially complicating the relationship between the two highest-profile players in the AI boom.