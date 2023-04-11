OnePlus 9 5G available at discounted price in India: Details here

Following the launch of OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite in India, the Chinese smartphone maker has offered discount on OnePlus 9 5G. The OnePlus 9 5G was launched in 8GB+128GB, and 12GB+256GB configurations at Rs 49,999, and Rs 54,999, respectively. Both models are currently available at a discounted price of Rs 37,999, and Rs 42,999 on OnePlus website. OnePlus is also offering six months of free Spotify access on the purchase of OnePlus 9 5G. Below are the details:

The phone is powered by a 4,500mAh battery, supported by 65W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. Other features include the screen fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and USB-C port for charging and data transfer. The smartphone boots Android 11 operating system-based OxygenOS interface, which is upgradable to Android 13-based OxygenOS 13. It comes in the astral black, arctic sky, and winter mist colours.

The OnePlus 9 5G sports a 6.55-inch fluid AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 1100 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor paired with Aderno 660 GPU. The smartphone has a triple-camera system on the back, featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera sensor and a 2MP monochrome sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP camera sensor. Camera features include Hasselblad color calibration, dual-led flash, HDR, and panorama.