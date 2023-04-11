close

Twitter merged into Musk's X Corp, no longer exists as a firm in its own

Twitter has announced a significant development, stating that it has merged with everything app called 'X', owned by Elon Musk

IANS San Francisco
Elon Musk

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 4:17 PM IST
Twitter has announced a significant development, stating that it has merged with everything app called 'X', owned by Elon Musk.

In a court filing in the US, Twitter quietly disclosed that it no longer exists.

"Twitter Inc. has been merged into X Corp. and no longer exists. X Corp. is a privately held corporation, incorporated in Nevada, and with its principal place of business in San Francisco, California," the filing mentioned.

In October last year, when he was in the process of finalising the purchase of Twitter, he restated that X remains his long-term plan for the business.

"Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app," Musk tweeted.

"Twitter probably accelerates X by 3 to 5 years, but I could be wrong," he added.

Earlier, Musk had expressed interest in creating an application that could offer comprehensive features comparable to China's WeChat.

During a podcast, he had said that the US needs a super app.

"It's either convert Twitter to that, or start something new. It does need to happen somehow," he said.

"If you're in China, you kind of live on WeChat. It does everything. It's sort of like Twitter, plus PayPal, plus a whole bunch of things all rolled into one, with a great interface. It's really an excellent app, and we don't have anything like that outside of China," Musk told the listeners during the podcast last year.

In 1999, Musk co-founded an online bank called X.com, which was later merged to form PayPal.

--IANS

shs/prw/dpb

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 3:10 PM IST

