Whatsapp will soon let you share quality media through default setting

WhatsApp is introducing a feature to let users set HD quality as default for sending photos and videos through chats. The feature has started rolling out to both iOS and Android users. Users can choose to send high resolution photos and videos by going to WhatsApp’s settings on their device, selecting ‘Storage and Data’ and selecting ‘HD quality’ as media upload quality.

Previously, users had to manually select HD quality as an option every time they sent a photo or video to someone but with this feature quality will be automatically set to HD. The option to let users send HD photos was introduced last year by WhatsApp and it later allowed videos to be sent in HD quality as well. With that feature, users were able to upgrade the resolution of videos from 480p to 720p. The option of HD quality is not available for profile pictures and status updates.

With HD quality, the image is shared in its original resolution of 3024×4032 pixels whereas Standard quality decreases the resolution of iPhone photos to 960×1280 pixels. The image is usually compressed while sharing over WhatsApp but this feature will still keep the photo in better quality than the Standard quality. Users with limited data packs and storage space must accordingly change the resolution of media to be sent as more resolution will cost more data and HD quality media will take more space and more time to be shared over slow internet connection. Videos of up to 64MB can be shared over WhatsApp.

Users will have to install the latest version of WhatsApp or update their current version to the latest to be able to use this feature although the feature might not appear immediately and users might have to wait for this feature to be accessible on their device.