WhatsApp working on broadcast channel conversation with 12 new features

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a broadcast channel conversation on Android, including 12 new features.

The ability to view channels is under development and it will be available to beta testers in a future update of the app, according to WABetaInfo.

The company is working on implementing numerous channel features in order to provide users with the best possible experience once channels are released.

The features include full-width messaging interface in the conversation, verification status, number of followers, mute notification button, handles, real followers count, shortcuts, channel description, mute notification toggle, visibility status, privacy, and reporting, the report said.

Moreover, the report said that the features also showcase the company's commitment to ensuring that users have a large set of features to explore and use and making it easier for users to understand and manage channels.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature called 'admin review' on Android, which will provide group admins with tools to help them better moderate their groups.

Also Read Scammers target WhatsApp users with phishing calls from foreign shores WhatsApp announces 'Message Yourself' feature: What is it and how it works WhatsApp details privacy and safety features rolled out in 2022 WhatsApp rolls out new security feature 'Account Protect', more: Details WhatsApp working on new tool for broadcasting information; details here Samsung faces serious competitor in fast growing foldable phone market SCO digital ministers adopt India's proposal to adopt digital public infra Demystifying the Indian metaverse techno-legal antitrust paradigm Dell launches two new Alienware m16, x14 R2 gaming laptops in India AI chatbots to help recruiters automate screening, cut onboarding workload

When the feature is enabled, group members will be able to report specific messages to the group admin.

If an admin believes that a message is inappropriate or violates the rules of the group, it may choose to delete it for everyone in the group when a member reports it.

--IANS

shs/vd