close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Dell launches two new Alienware m16, x14 R2 gaming laptops in India

The new laptops feature the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-Series GPUs

IANS New Delhi
Dell, Dell Technologies

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 3:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Dell Technologies on Friday launched two new Alienware m16 and x14 R2 gaming laptops in India.

The Alienware m16 and x14 R2 are priced at Rs 1,84,990 and Rs 2,06,990, respectively, and are available to purchase from the company's official website, online and offline stores starting May 12.

"Designed for today's pro-gamers and enthusiasts, our diverse range of Alienware and G-series devices are go-to for gaming," Pujan Chadha, Director for Product Marketing, India Consumer, Dell Technologies, India, said in a statement.

The new laptops feature the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-Series GPUs.

With a 16:10 display aspect ratio, both laptops come equipped with the iconic Legend 3.0 design, advanced Alienware Cryo-tech thermal architecture, and the redesigned Alienware Command Centre 6.0 to provide gamers with superior features in compact form factors, according to the company.

Moreover, the company said that the m16 supports up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 GPU and up to 9TB of storage along with four M.2 SSD slots for fast booting speeds.

Also Read

Dell launches new Alienware, Inspiron laptop series in India: Details here

CES 2023: Dell G15, G16 and Alienware m18, m16, x16, x14 laptops unveiled

Dell G-series gaming laptops with 13th Gen Intel Core processors launched

Dell launches Inspiron 14 series laptops with latest Intel, AMD processors

Dell launches Inspiron 24-inch All-In-One desktop: Know price, specs & more

AI chatbots to help recruiters automate screening, cut onboarding workload

Digital India's two realities: A yawning gap between tech use & tech skills

WhatsApp users in India flooded with spam calls, platform responds

Google releases its text-to-music AI tool 'MusicLM' to Android, iOS users

Twitter rolls out new encrypted DMs feature exclusive to verified users

The Alienware x14 R2 encompasses a 165Hz QHD+ display that offers the best charging capabilities along with the lightning fast Express Charge as well as Type-C support for convenient portable gaming.

The m16 is also stocked with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, bringing gaming experiences close to reality.

--IANS

shs/prw/bg

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Dell Laptops gaming industry

First Published: May 12 2023 | 3:44 PM IST

Dell launches two new Alienware m16, x14 R2 gaming laptops in India

Dell, Dell Technologies
2 min read

AI chatbots to help recruiters automate screening, cut onboarding workload

artificial intelligence, AI
5 min read
Premium

Digital India's two realities: A yawning gap between tech use & tech skills

digital india
7 min read

WhatsApp users in India flooded with spam calls, platform responds

Whatsapp
3 min read

Google releases its text-to-music AI tool 'MusicLM' to Android, iOS users

Google passkeys
2 min read

Adani Group's Abu Dhabi backer says no plan to join any new share sale

Gautam Adani
2 min read

WhatsApp users in India flooded with spam calls, platform responds

Whatsapp
3 min read
Premium

India can repeat UPI success in e-commerce: Walmart CEO Doug McMillon

Doug McMillon
9 min read

Stocks to Watch on May 12: Adani Total, RIL, TaMo, ONGC, Vedanta, Mankind

stocks
6 min read

MSCI drops Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas from India index

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon