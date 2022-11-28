JUST IN
WhatsApp announces 'Message Yourself' feature: What is it and how it works

The 'Message Yourself' feature is a 1:1 chat window on WhatsApp for the user to transferring media, documents, contacts, and more to self

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

WhatsApp (Photo: Bloomberg)

Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp on Monday announced the roll out of the 'Message Yourself' feature. It is a 1:1 chat with yourself to send notes, reminders, and updates as needed, announced the company in a statement. With the feature, WhatsApp users can keep track of their to-dos, send themselves notes, reminders, shopping lists and so on WhatsApp.

The Message Yourself feature on WhatsApp is rolled out in a phased manner. It will be available to everyone on iOS and Android platforms in coming weeks, announced the instant-messaging platform.

It has always been possible on WhatsApp to send texts to own numbers, but with the update WhatsApp is only streamlining the process. Earlier, users can message to self by using a ‘Click to Message’ link or using a WhatsApp group with self being the only member.

After the new update users can find the message yourself feature on the top of the contact list to make it easier for users to reach their chat if they do not have one in the chat list. User's contact will be labeled as “User name (You)” in the chat list.

How to use the WhatsApp Message Yourself feature

Step 1: Open your WhatsApp

Step 2: Click on the action button in the lower-right corner of the screen

Step 3: Users can find their contact at the top of the contact list

Step 4: Click on the contact and start messaging

This new feature is expected to help users in many ways. With it, users may not have to download a dedicated app to make notes and save links for later use. As WhatsApp can be used on multiple devices, it would also help in transferring media, documents, contacts, and more from one device to the other.

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 16:33 IST

