Windows 11 gets new app privacy settings, glanceable VPN feature & more

Microsoft has introduced new security features for Windows 11, including new app privacy settings and glanceable VPN

IANS San Francisco
Windows 11

Windows 11

Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 1:58 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Microsoft has introduced new security features for Windows 11, including new app privacy settings and glanceable VPN.

With new privacy settings, users now have complete transparency and control over their personal information, the company said in a statement.

"Stay focused and securely connected with the glanceable VPN feature. A small shield icon on the taskbar signifies a recognised VPN connection, providing peace of mind with just a glance."

Users can also customise this VPN feature via Quick Settings, aligning it with their preferences.

The company also said that Windows 11 PCs equipped with the powerful Pluton security processor offer unparalleled protection from chip to cloud.

With this, users can benefit from strong defence against malware, hardware attacks and credential compromise.

Moreover, the company introduced an account badging feature.

"Starting in June, users will receive real-time alerts on their Start menu, prompting immediate action to protect their information and PC. This makes it easier to stay one step ahead in securing your valuable files," it added.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Microsoft had started testing a new dark mode for its Paint application in Windows 11.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Windows 11 Microsoft privacy

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 1:58 PM IST

