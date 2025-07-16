Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 11:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Microsoft Copilot Vision now reads entire screen, offer real-time guidance

Microsoft Copilot Vision now reads entire screen, offer real-time guidance

Copilot Vision can now scan your entire desktop, delivering real-time insights, contextual tips, and interactive guidance across apps, creative workflows, games, and more

Desktop Share with Copilot Vision

Desktop Share with Copilot Vision (Image: Microsoft)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Microsoft is rolling out a major update to its Copilot Vision feature on Windows, expanding its real-time screening capabilities beyond just two apps at a time. With the new update, Copilot Vision can now scan your entire desktop or any specific browser or application window, offering real-time assistance, insights, and task guidance based on what's visible on your screen.

Copilot Vision: Desktop Share

According to Microsoft’s official Windows blog, the feature now functions much like a live screen-sharing session in a video call. By clicking the glasses icon in the Copilot app, users can choose which part of their screen — be it the full desktop or an individual app window — to share with Copilot. Once enabled, the AI can see what’s happening on-screen and offer relevant responses.
 
 
Unlike Microsoft's Recall feature, which passively records screen activity in the background, Copilot Vision only activates when users explicitly choose to share their screen. This makes the feature more privacy-conscious and user-controlled.
 
The update aims to make Copilot more helpful across a range of activities — whether you’re editing a creative project, updating a resume, or trying to master a new game. With the shared screen view, Copilot can analyse the visible content and provide personalised suggestions, spoken tips, or step-by-step guidance.
 
Microsoft explains: “Get tips on making improvements to your creative project, help with improving your resume, or guidance while navigating a new game.”

Also Read

OpenAI-Microsoft partnership

Is ChatGPT the new MS Office? OpenAI targets Excel, PowerPoint dominance

Microsoft has Google's Circle to Search alternative in works for Windows 11

Microsoft has Google's Circle to Search alternative in works for Windows 11

Copilot

San Francisco rolls out Microsoft's AI tools to 30,000 govt workers

Discord

Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs may soon get native Discord app

OpenAI, ChatGPT, Microsoft, Microsoft Copilot, artificial intelligence

Big bets: OpenAI nabbing Microsoft customers, fuelling partners' rivalry

Copilot Vision: Voice integration

Copilot Vision also integrates with voice input. If you're speaking with Copilot and want to add visual context, simply click the glasses icon to initiate screen sharing. This adds another layer of interactivity, building on earlier features where Copilot could analyse browser activity or input from a phone camera.
Availability
 
The new capabilities are available with Copilot app version 1.25071.125 and higher, being rolled out via the Microsoft Store. However, availability is currently limited to Windows Insiders who already have Windows Vision enabled. Microsoft notes that the rollout will be gradual and not all Insiders will receive the update right away, as the company continues to test and refine the experience.
 

More From This Section

Google Gemini student offer

Google offers free Gemini AI Pro plan to students in India: Eligibility

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 16 redeem codes to win emotes, skins

Tech Wrap July 15

Tech Wrap July 15: ChromeOS Android merger, HMD T21 tablet, OnePlus AI

apple, apple logo

Apple could debut iPhone Fold in 2026: Design to cameras, what to expect

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G

Samsung Galaxy F36 with AI features to launch on July 19: What to expect

Topics : Microsoft Copilot Microsoft Window artifical intelligence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest LIVE newsGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi School Bomb ThreatDividend Stocks TodayTrump Pharma TarrifsQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon