Business Standard

Friday, January 10, 2025 | 09:58 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Xiaomi Pad 7 set to launch on Jan 10: Where to watch, expected specs, more

Xiaomi Pad 7 set to launch on Jan 10: Where to watch, expected specs, more

The launch event for the Xiaomi Pad 7 will kick off at 12 PM on January 10 and will be livestreamed on Xiaomi India's official YouTube channel

Xiaomi Pad 7

Xiaomi Pad 7

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

China's Xiaomi is set to launch its Pad 7 tablet in India on January 10. Launched in the company's home country in October last year, the tablet comes with a Nano Texture Display technology that the company said reduces glare, without compromising on visuals. The preview page on the company's website also suggests that the tablet will be accompanied by new accessories like a folio case with a keyboard and a stylus pen.
 
Xiaomi Pad 7 launch: Where to watch
 
The launch event for the Xiaomi Pad 7 will kick off at 12 PM on January 10 and will be livestreamed on Xiaomi India's official YouTube channel. You can also follow the event live through the video embedded towards the end of this article.
 
 
Xiaomi Pad 7: What to expect
 
Launched in China earlier this year, the Xiaomi Pad 7 is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 processor and offers up to 12GB of RAM. The Indian version is expected to feature similar specifications with slight modifications.

Also Read

POCO X7 Pro

POCO X7 series debuts Xiaomi HyperOS 2 in India: Check price, specs, more

Redmi 14C 5G

Xiaomi launches Redmi 14C budget 5G phone in India: Check price, specs

POCO X7 Pro 5G and X7 5G

POCO X7 series launching on Jan 9 with these specifications: Check details

Devices launching in January 2025

2025: OnePlus, Xiaomi, POCO, and OPPO to launch these devices in January

POCO X7 Pro 5G and X7 5G

POCO X7 series smartphones to be launched on January 9: What to expect

It boasts an 11.2-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 3200x2136 and a 144Hz refresh rate. The display has a peak brightness of 800 nits and supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision for compatible content. The tablet includes a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. Powered by an 8850mAh battery, it supports 45W fast charging. Running on Xiaomi's HyperOS based on Android 15,
 
Xiaomi Pad 7: Expected specifications
  • Display: 11.2-inch LCD display, 3200x2136 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 800nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3
  • RAM: up to 12GB
  • Storage: up to 256GB
  • Rear camera: 13MP
  • Front camera: 8MP
  • Battery: 8850mAh
  • Charging: 45W wired
  • OS: Android 15-based HyperOS 2
  • Speakers: Stereo
  • Connectivity: WiFi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.4
Xiaomi Pad 7: Launch livestream

More From This Section

Meity

Meity seeks 10K graphics processing units, receives offer for 20K

ISRO

Isro to launch communication satellite of US firm AST SpaceMobile in March

Protecting Your Digital Identity: Cybersecurity Best Practices for Individuals

Working on replicating trusted source product rules for power sector: NCSC

Samsung Galaxy S24 series

Qualcomm hints Snapdragon 8 Elite for Samsung Galaxy S25 series: Details

Gemini's 'Ask about this PDF' option

Google rolls out 'Ask about this PDF' for Gemini on Android: How it works

Topics : Xiaomi Xiaomi India Tablets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEStandard Glass Lining IPOGold-Silver Price TodayCTET 2024 result OutBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon