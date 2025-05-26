Monday, May 26, 2025 | 01:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
All about Harbhajan Singh & wife Geeta Basra's new show, 'Who's The Boss'

All about Harbhajan Singh & wife Geeta Basra's new show, 'Who's The Boss'

Harbhajan Singh, former Indian cricketer, has revealed a new show, 'Who's The Boss.' It will be co-hosted by his wife, Geeta Basra. The brand new chat show will be streaming soon on YouTube

Sonika Nitin Nimje
Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

Harbhajan Singh, former Indian cricket player, and wife Geeta Basra, an actress, are about to start a new show together. "Who is The Boss" is a brand-new chat show that the celebrity couple is coming up with, which will soon be available on YouTube. 
 
The show will feature top Indian cricketers alongside their wives, shining a spotlight on the women who’ve stood strong behind the fame—sharing their journeys, sacrifices, and untold stories that rarely make headlines.  
 

 

‘Who’s The Boss’: About the concept

The two discussed the show in brief in an exclusive interview with Movie Talkies. The goal of the talk show is to provide a unique window into cricket players' private lives and their chemistry with their partners.

A unique, never-before-seen look into the lives of cricketing legends and their families will also be revealed by the show. Who’s The Boss will bring together some of the most well-known figures in Indian cricket with their partners, and aims to shed emphasis on the women who support the renowned men; their struggles, sacrifices, and resilience that are frequently overlooked. 

Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra on ‘Who’s The Boss’

Speaking at the launch event, when asked about how the idea for the show originated, Geeta Basra said, "I had this idea in my mind for a long time. I wanted to start it a few years ago, but then Covid happened and everything stalled. I then decided to execute it on my own and asked my brother, Deepak, who’s in production, to get things started, and here we are."
 
Harbhajan Singh said, talking about the same, "I liked the concept very much. It's about bringing the wives to the forefront and couples sharing amazing facts and funny stories about themselves." 
 
Will this show follow the trend of many podcasts and shows that only discuss controversial issues? As we know, many shows and podcasts focus solely on controversial topics, so will this show take that route? Bhajii paji was quick to say, "No. We are strictly against controversies. We don't want to force anyone to come to our show and speak about something that's not good. It's all going to be happy and full of smiles."
 
Geeta further added, "No, no, no. A big no. This is going to be a fun show and a very sweet one. Everything has to be approved by us, and we will ensure that no controversies arise. We won't go that way at all. It's all up to the people we invite; we will ask them if anything awkward has happened and if they don’t want to bring it up. We will take care of everything."
 
While Harbhajan leads the way with this new talk show, Geeta is juggling her acting commitments, with upcoming roles in Mehr and Awasthi vs Awasthi.
 

 

First Published: May 26 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

