Samsung to showcase tri-fold Galaxy smartphone at APEC Summit: Report

Samsung to showcase tri-fold Galaxy smartphone at APEC Summit: Report

Samsung will reportedly preview its first tri-fold smartphone, the Galaxy Z TriFold, at the APEC Summit in South Korea later this month, ahead of its formal launch

Samsung Display's Flex G proptype (Image: Samsung Display Newsroom)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung will showcase its tri-fold smartphone at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in South Korea later this month, reported Bloomberg. Citing unnamed sources, the report stated that the smartphone will feature two hinges, allowing it to function as a traditional bar-shaped phone when folded and as a tablet when fully unfolded.
 
Notably, the Samsung Galaxy “Worlds Wide Open” event is scheduled to take place on October 21, ahead of the APEC Summit. Though it is reportedly going to be the launch event for Samsung’s Project Moohan XR headset, it is possible that the South Korean company might preview the tri-fold at this event, ahead of its expected showcase at the APEC Summit. According to a report by SamMobile, this tri-fold smartphone is likely to be called the Galaxy Z TriFold.
 
As per the report, Samsung’s maiden tri-fold may feature a 10-inch OLED main display that folds into three segments, along with a 6.5-inch cover screen for quick access. It is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor and may house a triple-battery setup distributed across panels, supporting wireless and reverse wireless charging.

On the imaging front, the Galaxy Z TriFold could include a triple rear camera system featuring a 200MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide camera, and a telephoto lens offering up to 100x digital zoom, similar to the Galaxy S Ultra lineup.
 
Previous reports, including those from Android Authority, suggest that the device’s form factor may resemble the Flex G prototype showcased at CES 2022, with inward-folding hinges and a left-aligned rear camera module.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold: Expected specifications

  • Folding display: Three-part 10-inch OLED main display
  • Cover screen: 6.5-inch panel
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
  • RAM: Up to 16GB
  • Storage: Up to 1TB
  • Rear camera: 200MP primary + ultra-wide + telephoto
  • Battery: Three-part setup, wireless and reverse charging support
  • Operating system: Android 16-based OneUI 8

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
