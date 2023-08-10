Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.44%)
65703.34 -292.47
Nifty (-0.42%)
19549.15 -83.40
Nifty Midcap (-0.08%)
38005.30 -31.70
Nifty Smallcap (-0.47%)
5371.20 -25.30
Nifty Bank (-0.64%)
44591.65 -289.05
Heatmap

YouTube to show video recommendations only if watch history feature is on

YouTube has the watch history toggle available in a dedicated section on the My Google Activity settings page

Photo: Bloomberg

The changes will roll out gradually over the next few months, YouTube said (Photo: Bloomberg)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 3:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

American software giant Google’s video sharing platform YouTube will stop showing video recommendations to users who have their watch history switched off, the company said in a blog post. For users who prefer to turn off their watch history, the YouTube homepage could look a lot different. The feed of recommended videos will be empty. Some users could also see a largely blank YouTube homepage both on mobile and the web.

“Starting today, if you have YouTube watch history off and have no significant prior watch history, features that require watch history to provide video recommendations will be disabled — like your YouTube home feed,” the company said in a blog post.

The change will result in a more streamlined browsing experience, showing only the search bar and guide menu, the company said.

The changes will roll out gradually over the next few months, YouTube said. The company said the change should make it more clear which YouTube features rely on watch history to provide video recommendations and make it more streamlined for those of you who prefer to search rather than browse recommendations.

YouTube also said that once the change rolls out to the user's account, one can change the watch history settings to switch views at any time. The toggle is located in a dedicated section on the My Google Activity settings page.

At the current moment, YouTube provides a page full of recommended videos thumbnails that the users may want to watch. Once the change takes place, users can switch their watch history anytime they want to. However, some users may prefer to look out for videos directly on the website rather than getting recommendations based on YouTube's algorithms.

Also Read

YouTube now offers high quality 1080p video on web for premium subscribers

Comfort and security: what does it take to set up a smart home

Pixel 7a review: Google's entry-level phone is mixed bag of hits and misses

Google Search gets AI grammar check feature: What is it, how does it work

Google's June Feature Drop for Pixel phones: Know what is new in update

Threads rolls out new features, including 'share post to Instagram DMs'

You may soon be able to make UPI payments by talking or just tapping phone

Gmail app for Android, iOS to get native translation feature soon: Details

India's laptop import restrictions smell like bureaucratic desperation

IISc team makes indigenous industrial-grade autopilot system for drones

Topics : Google YouTube video streaming BS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesNo-Confidence Motion LiveStock to Watch TodayZee Entertainment-Sony India MergerGold-Silver PriceRBI Repo Rate UnchangedRice Price HikeSSC MTS Result 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Muttiah Muralitharan's Ceylon Beverages to set up plant for cans in DharwadNCLT approves Zee Entertainment-Sony India merger, dismisses all objections

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Manipur CM should be sacked, says Gaurav GogoiRBI MPC LIVE: FY24 GDP growth projection unchanged at 6.5%, says Guv Das

Technology News

India's laptop import restrictions smell like bureaucratic desperationVoot, JioCinema merged; users now free to switch from one platform to other

Economy News

Rupee rises by 5 paise to 82.80 against US dollar ahead of MPC announcementRupee eyes RBI monetary policy decision, US inflation data to follow
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon