After Search, Google plans AI-generated video overviews for YouTube: Report

After Search, Google plans AI-generated video overviews for YouTube: Report

YouTube said that it will showcase video overviews in short clips format, making it easier to find results instead of watching the whole video. However, it is limited to English query and select topic

LS polls: Notice to YouTube channels under Information Technology Act

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google is exploring artificial intelligence (AI)-generated video overviews for YouTube. In an update to its support page, the software giant announced that it is currently experimenting with an overview feature on YouTube that will use artificial intelligence to highlight clips from videos that might be relevant to a user's search query.
 
Similar to how Google Search presents a text-based AI Overview, summarising content from relevant webpages, AI Overviews in YouTube will show users short clips from videos in a carousel format. The company said that it will only support queries on select subjects. 
 

YouTube's AI Overviews feature

 
This new feature will use AI to highlight clips from videos that will be helpful for a user. The feature will not summarise videos but will simply pull clips from them that might be relevant to the search query. The company said that it will provide a different way to explore content, discover specific topics and more information related to search queries.

For example, once a user searches for information on YouTube with queries like “best latest headphones” or “the artwork place to visit in Mumbai.” The feature will present a video carousel on top of the search results page on YouTube, with clips from videos that the user might find helpful.
 
A similar feature is available in Google Search, which displays a time-stamped YouTube Video in search results that starts at the exact moment where the information is provided and is relevant for the user's query. However, this new feature in YouTube will present clips in a carousel format.  ALSO READ | More views coming for YouTube Shorts creators: Here's what is changing
 
YouTube is currently rolling out this new feature to a small number of YouTube Premium members in the United States for some English search queries. The feature currently supports only English language queries.

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

