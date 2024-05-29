Realme GT 6T review: Performance-centric smartphone with good battery life

The Realme GT 6T is the company's latest offering in the mid-range segment, launched on May 22. The performance-centric smartphone boasts Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 system-on-chip, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB on-board storage, 5500 mAh battery, and 120W wired charging. On paper, the Realme GT 6T looks like a complete package with special attention to performance-oriented features. Is it an all-rounder though? Let us find out:

Design

The Realme GT 6T boasts a premium design with a horizontal mirror-like finish complementing the matte texture (Fluid Silver review unit) on the back cover. Though impressive, the design is not without flaws – the mirror-like finish engulfing the rear camera island is prone to fingerprints. Nevertheless, the back cover is resistant to scratches and offers good grip for a secure in-hand feel.

On the front, there is a flat display with curved glass on top. The display is surrounded by bezels, which are minimal. Coming to the frame, it is made of plastic that looks sturdy and not cheap. The phone’s volume and power buttons are located on the right side of the frame, while the bottom side houses a USB Type-C port, a dual SIM tray, and a speaker grille. Interestingly, Realme has added an IR blaster on the top side of the frame that allows users to control compatible appliances by using the phone as a remote controller.

Display

The Realme GT 6T sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED FHD+ display of 120Hz refresh rate. This are options to switch between standard and high refresh rates, though the high refresh rate setting impacts battery life. Realme said the display on the GT 6T supports Dolby Vision, but the high-dynamic range format is not available for experience on Netflix. There is, however, support for HDR10 that works on YouTube and Amazon Prime Video.

Audio



In the audio department, the Realme GT 6T, with its stereo speaker system, delivers clear and balanced output, though it falls slightly short in maintaining consistent audio clarity at all volume levels.

Camera

The Realme GT 6T sports a dual-camera setup on the rear, featuring a 50-megapixel (Sony IMX766) main camera with optical image stabilisation and an 8MP (SONY IMX355) ultra-wide-angle lens. The smartphone's camera performance is good but not class leading. The images exhibit sharp details and balanced colours. However, the 2X zoom lacks clarity. In well-lit indoor settings, the camera produces clear, crisp, and sharp images, but the camera system, especially ultra-wide-angle, struggles in low-light conditions.

The front-facing camera is a 32MP (Sony IMX615) unit that tends to excessively beautify images, resulting in a whitened appearance.

In terms of video capabilities, the camera can record 4K, 1080p, and 720p footage at 30fps and 60fps. It also offers an ultra-steady mode. However, the video quality is not as impressive as the photos, with faded colours, pixilation, and a lack of clarity.

Realme GT 6T

Performance

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor, the Realme GT 6T delivers smooth performance. Currently, it is the only smartphone in the mid-range segment to feature this chipset, which has similar performance capabilities as the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. The phone has a vapor cooling system to maintain thermals during heavy tasks. While the phone tends to warm up after long usage and gaming sessions, it remains within limits for comfortable experience.

In terms of battery life, the Realme GT 6T is powered by a 5500mAh battery that can be fully charged in under an hour using the included 120W charger. The battery lasts for a single day.

Software

The Realme GT 6T runs on Android 14 software based on Realme UI 5.0. Realme has committed up to three years of operating system upgrades and four years of security updates, ensuring a smooth and long-lasting user experience. The phone comes pre-loaded with several apps.

Verdict

Priced at Rs 30,999 onwards, the Realme GT 6T stands out in the mid-range segment with its smooth performance, excellent on-battery time, and ultra-fast charging capability. Imaging could have been better, which is understandable given the performance-oriented lineage of the smartphone. That said, the Realme GT 6T offers a compelling package for users who want a device that offers a lasting battery while handling demanding tasks