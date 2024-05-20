Lava ProWatch ZN review: Not perfect, but good for a first-gen smartwatch

Indian smartphone brand Lava forayed into the wearable category with the launch of ProWatch ZN smartwatch. Priced at Rs 2,599, the smartwatch boasts a sharp rounded display, metallic case, support for voice calls through Bluetooth connectivity, multiple sports tracking features, health tracking features, and IP68 protection for resistance against water and dust. Though feature-packed, the Lava ProWatch ZN faces stiff competition from smartwatches from other home grown brands and startups such as Noise, Boult, Boat, and more. Is it just another or the ProWatch ZN has stand out features to carve a niche of itself? Let us find out:

Unboxing and compatibility

The Lava ProWatch ZN comes with a charging cable and a user guide. It is compatible with Android devices running version 8.0 and above, including Lava smartphones.

Design and comfort

The Lava ProWatch ZN has a premium design for an entry-level smartwatch. It features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, housed in a metallic case. The watch has two buttons on the right side and boats silicone straps that are easy to remove. The back of the watch has a charging point and health sensors. While the watch may appear larger on smaller wrists, it is not heavy. As for the straps, these lack pores but are breathable. The watch is IP68 rated, ensuring it can withstand water and dust.

Display

The Lava ProWatch ZN’s circular AMOLED display is its highlight, offering 600 nits of brightness that makes it readable even in outdoor conditions. The circular design and smooth scrolling, thanks to 466x466 pixel resolution and 60Hz refresh rate, deliver a good experience. The display is responsive to touch and the colours look sharp and vibrant.

Features

The Lava ProWatch ZN is packed with features similar to its competitors in this price range. It offers activity tracking data, including step counts, calories burned, and distance travelled. Workout details and tracking are also available for multiple sports activities. In terms of health features, the watch supports heart rate, blood oxygen level, sleep cycle, stress calculator, and female health reminder options.

While the blood oxygen level feature takes a bit longer to provide results, the company claims the watch has a high-accuracy PPG sensor and VP60A heart rate and SpO2.

But the standout feature for the ProWatch ZN is in-built games such as jigsaw puzzle, Racing, Disc Coloration, and 2048.

Other useful features include calculator, camera, find my phone, timer, stopwatch, alarm clock, music, and phone, and flashlight. The watch supports Bluetooth calling feature and the quality is decent for the price.

Companion app

The companion app, available only on Android devices, named ProSpot, can be installed through Google Play or by scanning a QR code available on the box. Once connected and set up with Bluetooth, the app can be linked with the watch. The app requires logging in and some basic information such as the wearer’s name, weight, height, and goal to proceed. The app offers over 150 watch faces and 110 sports modes to choose from, and allows watch face customisations. The app's UI is simple and easy to use.

Watch UI

The Lava Prowatch ZN has a basic user interface. The sports mode can be directly opened using the lower right button on the smartwatch, and the same button can be used to pause and start actions. The rotating crown, on the other hand, can be used as a back button in addition to allowing you to scroll through the menu effortlessly. A top-down swipe opens the quick settings menu, whereas a swipe-up opens the messages panel, which mimics notifications from your smartphone.

Performance and battery

The watch sometimes experiences lag that slows down operations. It is not optimised for performance, but the overall user experience is good for a first-generation smartphone. Surprisingly, the watch works even when operated with wet fingers. It, however, struggles when there are water droplets or moisture on the display.

As for the battery life, it is good. The Lava ProWatch ZN's 350mAh battery lasts up to one and a half weeks on a single charge. Over approximately 20 days of testing, I charged the battery only twice. The battery charges full with the supplied proprietary charger in one and a half hours. The watch supports always-on display mode, but that takes a toll on battery life.

Verdict

The Lava ProWatch ZN is a good first-generation smartwatch. It covers the fundamentals right, but sloppy performance and inaccurate health-and-fitness tracking pull it a notch below others. From price optics, however, it is a good deal, especially if you are looking for a budget smartwatch with option for Bluetooth calling.