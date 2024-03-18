Snapdragon 8s Gen 3: Qualcomm announces smartphone chip with on-device AI

Qualcomm on March 18 announced the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 mobile platform chipset for smartphones focused on running on-device AI models. Placed right under its flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the new mobile platform supports on-device generative AI features, an always-sensing ISP, hyper-realistic mobile gaming, lossless high-definition sound, and more. Qualcomm said that the platform supports a broad array of AI models, including popular large language models (LLM) such as Baichuan-7B, Llama 2, and Gemini Nano.

“With capabilities including on-device generative AI and advanced photography features,Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is designed to enhance user experiences, fostering creativity and productivity in their daily lives,” said Chris Patrick, senior vice president and general manager of mobile handsets, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We’re elated to introduce the latest addition to our premium Snapdragon 8-series, our most premium mobile offering, bringing a host of exceptional specially selected capabilities to more consumers,” he added.



Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3: Details

Qualcomm confirmed that smartphone makers such as Honor, iQOO, realme, Redmi and Xiaomi are already working on smartphones powered by the new chipset. The company said that the first smartphone utilising Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC’s capabilities will be launching within the month of March.

President of Xiaomi Corporation, William Lu said that Xiaomi is thrilled to have partnered with Qualcomm for introducing the first device powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 which will be coming soon. “This new mobile platform will allow us to provide our customers with a personalised premium experience, all thanks to generative AI,” he added.