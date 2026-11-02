Vivo X Fold 6 review: A large book-style foldable with room for improvement

The Vivo X Fold 6 brings several updates over its predecessor, from a new processor to software tools designed to make better use of the large inner display. The inner display is also more refined than the one on the X Fold 5, while the camera system and battery capacity have received attention.

However, every foldable I have used so far has come with its own set of trade-offs, be it battery life, camera performance or software. On paper, the Vivo X Fold 6 appears to tick all these boxes. But how does it hold up in real-world use? Here is what I found:

The blue finish is the main design change

The Vivo X Fold 6 looks much like the X Fold 5, with a flat metal frame, rounded corners and a large circular camera module on the back. The blue variant, called Nebula Teal, is the main visual change. Its frosted glass back has a subtle dual-tone effect that becomes more noticeable when light falls on it from different angles. I like this finish because it gives the phone some character without making the design look too busy.

The camera module protrudes from the back and makes the phone wobble when placed on a flat surface. The included case adds some grip and makes the phone easier to unfold, although it also adds bulk.

Just like on every foldable phone, the power button doubles as a fingerprint scanner. However, the X Fold 6 also gets a customisable shortcut button that can be assigned functions such as opening the camera or switching on the torch.

The X Fold 6 also carries IP58, IP59, IPX8 and IPX9 ratings for dust and water resistance, which is among the highest water resistance ratings I have seen on foldables.

The crease is less noticeable, but still there

The first thing I noticed when opening the X Fold 6 was how much more usable the inner display feels for everyday tasks. Reading articles, browsing the web and keeping two apps open side by side all benefit from the extra screen space. The 120Hz refresh rate also keeps scrolling smooth, while the AMOLED panel produces vibrant colours and has enough brightness for outdoor use.

The crease is less noticeable than it was on the X Fold 5, which makes a difference when reading or watching content. It has not disappeared, though. It remains visible from certain angles and can be felt when running a finger across the screen. The display also does not feel as seamless as the one on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.

The cover screen also offers ample space that you will not end up missing traditional smartphones while typing or even doomscrolling reels. Another good thing is that the cover screen, just like the main screen, supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.

Switching between the two displays also feels natural in principle. The occasional software glitches I encountered when moving between screens, however, can interrupt that experience.

Multitasking is useful, but the software needs work

OriginOS 7, based on Android 17, brings several features designed for the X Fold 6's larger display. Origin Workbench is one of the more useful additions. It allows one application to occupy the main area while up to four other apps remain available as smaller active windows. The idea is to reduce the need to keep switching between applications when working on several things at once.

The split-screen feature is useful, too. The phone supports up to four applications in a split-screen layout, with adjustable window sizes and saved combinations for frequently used apps. These tools make the inner display more practical for tasks such as reading a document while checking messages or keeping a video open alongside another application.

However, my experience with the software has been mixed. While the multitasking tools are useful, I have come across glitches when switching between applications and moving content between the two displays.

For instance, trying to make a video full-screen after switching from the cover display to the inner screen can cause the video to get stuck at the top instead of being centred properly. I have noticed this with both YouTube and JioHotstar. On other occasions, an app has become stuck while opening on the inner display.

These are the sort of issues that can take the shine off an otherwise useful feature. The hardware is capable of handling multiple applications, and the software has the right tools, but the experience needs to be more consistent. However, these problems could be addressed through software updates.

Performance is not a concern

The X Fold 6 uses MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 Super Edition processor, paired with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage in the Indian configuration. This is a change from the Qualcomm chipset used in the X Fold 5, and brings the newer model in line with Vivo's other X-series flagship phones that run on MediaTek chips.

The processor is suited to demanding applications, gaming and multitasking across the two displays. The phone has enough headroom for regular work, streaming, browsing and switching between multiple apps.

The phone also handles demanding workloads without becoming uncomfortably warm. I tried out games like BGMI and Call of Duty: Mobile, both of which offered stable frame rate without any thermal issues.

The cameras capture detail, but colours can look boosted

The camera system is one of the more interesting parts of the X Fold 6. The 200 MP main camera captures fine details in daylight, with good control over bright areas and enough information in the shadows to retain texture. The 50-megapixel ultrawide camera also holds up well, producing sharp images with good contrast. It has autofocus, which is useful for close-up photography as well as wider shots.

The telephoto camera is particularly useful. Its 3x optical zoom gives enough reach for portraits and distant subjects. Images retain fine detail, and the camera separates people from the background well, including around finer details such as hair. The phone also offers higher zoom levels, although image processing becomes more noticeable as the zoom increases.

Portrait photography gets several focal-length options, including 23mm, 35mm, 50mm, 85mm and 100mm. These allow different types of framing, from portraits that include more of the surroundings to tighter headshots taken from farther away. The 85mm and 100mm options are particularly useful when there is limited room to move closer to a subject.

The portrait results are generally detailed, with convincing background separation and good edge detection. However, the processing can make skin look brighter and smoother than it should, even with beauty effects turned off. This is noticeable in selfies, too, where facial details can appear softened and bright backgrounds can lose some detail.

Colour processing is another area where the cameras can be inconsistent. Reds and greens tend to look more saturated than they do in real life, while shadow areas are brightened to reveal more detail. This gives photographs a punchier look that works well for sharing on social media, but it can reduce contrast and make some scenes look less natural.

Battery life and charging

The X Fold 6 packs a 6,900mAh battery, with support for 80W wired charging and 40W wireless charging. Vivo includes a compatible wired charger in the box. The battery is one of the larger capacities available in a foldable phone.

In real world use, the phone can last through a day of regular use, with the possibility of getting closer to two days when usage is lighter. Heavy gaming and prolonged use of the inner display place more demand on the battery, however.

Charging is a stronger point. The 80W wired charging support helps reduce the time spent plugged in, while wireless charging provides another option for topping up the battery.

Verdict

The Vivo X Fold 6 costs Rs 219,999 in India, placing it firmly in the ultra flagship foldable segment. Its blue finish gives the design some distinction, the inner display is useful for reading and multitasking, and the camera system offers a good range of shooting options. The Dimensity 9500 Super Edition also provides enough performance for demanding tasks.

The software is where I have the most reservations. Origin Workbench and split-screen multitasking make good use of the large display, but glitches with full-screen video playback and occasional app-opening issues interrupt the experience. The crease is less visible than on the X Fold 5, though it is still more noticeable than some of the competition.

At this price, those details matter. The X Fold 6 has the hardware to compete with other high-end foldables, but its software needs to be more reliable to make the most of it. Vivo could address some of these issues through updates. For now, the phone offers a useful foldable experience, albeit one that still needs refinement.