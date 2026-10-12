Beats 360 headphones review: Modular design meets the Apple premium

The Beats 360 takes a different approach to over-ear headphones. The ear cushions and headband can be swapped out, the headphones have an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance, and the design is built around making them comfortable enough for workouts as well as everyday listening.

The modular design is the most unusual part of the package. Buyers can change the colour and material of the ear cushions and headband, with Performance Knit cushions aimed at workouts and UltraPlush cushions offering a more traditional finish.

I have been using the headphones with Black and Cloud Performance Knit cushions for a few weeks now and here is what I found:

The cushions take some getting used to

The Beats 360 have a rounded design, with the main hardware housed in the ear cups and a headband connecting them. The interchangeable ear cushions and headband are the more unusual parts of the design, letting users change the look and feel of the headphones without replacing the entire unit.

The mesh Performance Knit cushions may not feel like the softest material against the skin when you first put them on. However, I found them practical, particularly during workouts. They are more breathable than conventional leather-like cushions, allowing heat to escape and reducing the amount of sweat that builds up around the ears during exercise.

The material also helps with stability. The cushions grip well enough that the headphones hardly slip around during workouts, reducing the need to keep adjusting them between sets. This makes a difference when moving between exercises, especially compared with over-ear headphones that can become uncomfortable or shift out of position once you start sweating.

I also liked the physical buttons for playback and volume control. They are easier to use when your hands are sweaty, as you can adjust the volume or skip a track without worrying about touch gestures registering correctly. It is a small detail, but one that makes sense on headphones designed with workouts in mind.

The company claims that UltraPlush cushions offer a softer, more traditional finish for everyday listening. Having the option to switch between the two is useful, however, I did not get a chance to try them on.

It should also be noted that the design does require some care when changing parts. The cushions twist into place, so they need to be fitted properly to maintain a consistent seal. A poor fit can affect both noise cancellation and sound quality.

The sound changes depending on how you use them

The Beats 360 have a lively sound profile, with a clear emphasis on bass when ANC or transparency mode is enabled. That works well for bass-heavy music, particularly during workouts, when a strong low end can give tracks more weight.

The problem is that the bass can dominate the mix. Kick drums and bass lines can take attention away from quieter details, while the midrange does not always have the same presence. Vocals and instruments can sound less distinct when a track gets busy.

The headphones also have an Adaptive EQ mode that adjusts the sound according to the fit and seal. This mode is linked to the listening settings, rather than being available as a straightforward manual equaliser. The lack of a custom EQ means there is limited scope to fine-tune the sound to personal preference.

For listeners who enjoy bass-forward music, the default tuning may work well enough. Those who prefer a more balanced presentation may find the sound less consistent across different genres.

The Beats 360 also supports spatial audio with dynamic head tracking on iPhones. This can widen the presentation when watching supported content, although the experience depends on the source and device. The feature is not available in the same form across Android and other Bluetooth devices.

Noise cancellation is useful outside the gym too

The Beats 360 offer ANC and a transparency mode, giving them a role beyond exercise. Noise cancellation can reduce steady background sounds such as air conditioning and traffic, making music and podcasts easier to follow in busy surroundings.

Voices and sudden noises can still come through, so the headphones do not create complete isolation. The fit also matters. If an ear cushion is not seated correctly or the seal is broken, noise cancellation can become less effective.

There is also a Transparency mode that lets outside sound through. It is useful when walking outdoors or speaking to someone without removing the headphones, however, it is not as natural sounding as I have experienced it with the likes of Sennheiser Momentum 5.

Battery life is adequate, but standby drain is a concern

The Beats 360 are rated for up to 32 hours of playback with ANC enabled. That is enough for several days of regular listening, depending on volume and usage, but battery life has become a more competitive part of the wireless headphone market. At this price, several alternatives now offer 45 hours or more on a charge.

My bigger concern has been standby battery drain. On a few occasions, I have picked up the headphones after leaving them unused for a day and found that the battery had dropped by 15 per cent or more. That is a noticeable loss when the headphones have not been used, particularly if they were charged before being put away.

It also makes the rated playback time less useful as a measure of everyday endurance. A pair of headphones can last through long listening sessions, but unexpected battery drain while idle means there may be less charge available when you reach for them again.

The Beats 360 charge through USB-C and support fast charging for situations when the battery runs low. However, the USB-C port is for charging and cannot be used for wired audio. There is no 3.5mm headphone jack either, so listening depends on a Bluetooth connection.

The headphones support AAC and SBC codecs, along with multipoint connectivity for two devices. They work with Apple and Android devices, with features such as Apple Find My and Google Find Hub available for locating them.

Are these headphones worth considering

The Beats 360 make the most sense for someone who wants over-ear headphones that can handle workouts as well as daily listening. The breathable mesh cushions, secure fit and interchangeable parts give them a practical advantage during exercise, while the sound and noise cancellation make them suitable for everyday use.

The battery is less convincing. The 32-hour rating is adequate, but it falls short of what some competitors offer, and the standby drain I experienced is a concern. The lack of wired audio and limited sound customisation also leave room for improvement.

At Rs 42,900, the Beats 360 need to offer more than a modular design. Their appeal rests on how much value the workout-friendly fit and interchangeable cushions add to everyday use. For someone who prioritises those features, the trade-offs may be acceptable. For everyone else, conventional wireless headphones remain worth considering.