close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

1 in 6 unvaccinated people suffer poor health two years after Covid

"Persisting health issues create significant challenges for affected individuals and pose an important burden on population health and healthcare services," said research

IANS London
Covid vaccine, Covid booster

Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 2:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Around 1 in 6 unvaccinated individuals say they are still experiencing health effects of Covid-19 up to two years after infection, finds a study.

Most people who have Covid-19 recover soon after the initial phase of the disease, but others experience persistent health problems (known as long Covid), which can impact quality of life and ability to work.

The findings, published by The BMJ, show that 17 per cent of participants did not return to normal health and 18 per cent reported Covid related symptoms 24 months after initial infection.

Compared with people who did not have an infection, those with Covid had excess risks for both physical problems, such as altered taste or smell (9.8 per cent), malaise after exertion (9.4 per cent), and shortness of breath (7.8 per cent), and mental health issues, such as reduced concentration (8.3 per cent) and anxiety (4 per cent) at month six.

"Persisting health issues create significant challenges for affected individuals and pose an important burden on population health and healthcare services," said researchers Universities of Zurich, in Switzerland, and California-San Francisco, in US.

They called for clinical trials "to establish effective interventions to reduce the burden of post-Covid-19 conditions".

Also Read

Nepal Prez Paudel airlifted from Kathmandu, to be admitted to AIIMS

Catching coronavirus again increases your risk of getting long Covid

Cough and cold cases up 40%, say NCR docs as they prepare for H3N2

Omicron XBB.1.5 variant is highly transmissible and infectious: Lancet

Severe heatwave may trigger, worsen asthma conditions of patients: Experts

Meta threatens to block news on FB, Instagram if California bill passes

Anti-harassment service 'Block Party' exits Twitter amid API modifications

Terror strikes in Pakistan surged after Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

Amazon fined $25 mn for violating children's privacy law, deceiving parents

Amazon Ring to pay $5.8 mn over unlawfully accessing consumer videos

In the study, researchers looked at patterns of recovery and symptom persistence over two years in 1,106 unvaccinated adults (average age 50) with a confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection between August 6, 2020 and January 19, 2021 and 628 adults (average age 65) randomly selected from the general population who had not had the virus.

Participants provided information on 23 potential long Covid symptoms six, 12, 18, and 24 months after infection.

Overall, 55 per cent of participants reported returning to their normal health status less than a month after infection, and 18 per cent reported recovery within one to three months.

By six months, 23 per cent of participants reported that they had not yet recovered, reducing to 19 per cent at 12 months, and 17 per cent at 24 months.

The proportions of people still experiencing symptoms thought to be related to Covid-19 at the three timepoints were similar but slightly higher, decreasing from 29 per cent at six months, to 20 per cent at 12 months, and to 18 per cent at 24 months.

People who reported symptoms at all follow-ups or reported worsened symptoms were more likely to be older and to have pre-existing health problems.

These are observational findings and the researchers acknowledge several limitations, including that they focused on only wild type SARS-CoV-2 in an unvaccinated population and relied on self-reported health, which can be unreliable.

Nevertheless, this was a large population based study with regular assessments of a range of health outcomes, and findings were similar after further analyses, strengthening the credibility of the estimates, they said.

--IANS

rvt/prw/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coronavirus Coronavirus Vaccine corona

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 2:13 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Meta purges over 33 mn bad pieces of content on FB, Insta in April in India

Meta, Meta India, Manish Chopra quits
2 min read

Ola announces price hikes for its electric scooters, to cost Rs 15k more

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Meta threatens to block news on FB, Instagram if California bill passes

Meta, Facebook, Instagram
2 min read

Apple iPhone 16 Pro will feature a 6.27-inch display, says report

Apple
1 min read

Anti-harassment service 'Block Party' exits Twitter amid API modifications

Twitter HQ San Francisco, Twitter
2 min read

Most Popular

US House passes debt-limit deal easing default concerns; Bill now in Senate

Kevin McCarthy Photographer: Ting Shen/Bloomberg
4 min read

Contaminated drugs: USFDA uncovers failures in India's pharma factories

pharma, pharma firm, medicines
9 min read

US job openings rise to 10.1 mn, labour market strong despite rate hikes

GenZ, office, employees
2 min read

China takes 'approriate' action, denies visas to 2 Indian journalists

India China
2 min read

Elon Musk again becomes World's richest person as Arnault's LVMH sinks

Elon Musk
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon