JUST IN
Germany warns of violent escalation after Turkish operations in Syria, Iraq
Over 80k delegates, 140 heads of state to attend COP28 in Dubai: Minister
Nasa Orion spacecraft makes closest flyby of Moon at 130 kms distance
Childbirths in South Korea fall to the lowest in September since 1981
India advance to quarterfinals of the Men's World Team Chess Championship
Republican Kevin Kiley captures US House seat in northeastern California
4 detained over fire in China's industrial trading company that killed 38
TV meteorologist, pilot die in news helicopter crash in North Carolina
US court seems skeptical of Donald Trump's claims in Mar-a-Lago search case
22 injured after 5.9 magnitude earthquake strikes northwest Turkey
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Germany warns of violent escalation after Turkish operations in Syria, Iraq
Business Standard

Multiple people killed after shooting at Walmart store in Virginia

Multiple people were killed and injured in a shooting incident reported from the US state of Virginia, officials said adding the shooter is believed to be dead too

Topics
Virginia | Walmart | US mass shooting

ANI  US 

Photo: Unsplash/ripster8
Photo: Unsplash/ripster8

Multiple people were killed and injured in a shooting incident reported from the US state of Virginia on Tuesday, officials said adding the shooter is believed to be dead too.

The shooting was reported at a Walmart store in Virginia's Chesapeake, CNN reported citing Chesapeake Police.

According to the American broadcaster, police responded to the store around 10:12 pm (local time) and found evidence of a shooting inside.

Police officers entered the store and discovered multiple people dead and injured, Kosinski said. He added that police couldn't yet confirm a specific number of deaths, but they believe it's "less than ten."

Chesapeake Police public information officer Leo Kosinski told CNN that the shooter is believed to be among the dead.

Chesapeake city officials requested people to stay away from the store amid the investigation.

"Chesapeake Police confirm an active shooter incident with fatalities at the Walmart on Sam's Circle. The shooter is deceased," the city said in a tweet.

"Follow us here for the only official updates. Our first responders are well-trained and prepared to respond; please give them space to do so," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Virginia

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 11:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.