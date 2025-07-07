Monday, July 07, 2025 | 12:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / 3 dead, flights suspended as heavy rain wreaks havoc across Nagaland

3 dead, flights suspended as heavy rain wreaks havoc across Nagaland

Three persons, including a woman, were electrocuted to death in their homes in Dimapur, where floodwaters entered residential areas

indigo airlines, indigo

Multiple flights, including those of IndiGo and Air India Express, were cancelled, and passengers were advised to seek updates directly from airlines. (Representative Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Three people died, flight operations were suspended and vehicular movement was disrupted on National Highway 29 as incessant rain for the past few days caused flooding across Nagaland, officials said on Monday.

Three persons, including a woman, were electrocuted to death in their homes in Dimapur, where floodwaters entered residential areas, while people were seen wading through chest-deep water, they said.

The tragic incidents occurred over the weekend in Burma Camp and Kuda Village, the officials said.

Flight operations at Dimapur Airport were completely suspended on Sunday after heavy rain inundated the runway and parking areas, an Airport Authority of India official said here.

 

Multiple flights, including those of IndiGo and Air India Express, were cancelled, and passengers were advised to seek updates directly from airlines, he said.

Also Read

Jitendra Singh

Inclusive development key to becoming global power, says Jitendra Singh

Neiphiu Rio

All 7 NCP MLAs in Nagaland join NDPP, giving CM Rio absolute majority

Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CNCCI)

9 Nagaland industry groups announce 'indefinite biz shutdown' from May 19

Protest, Mizoram Protest, FMR

Global Naga Forum slams govt over FMR area cut, Indo-Myanmar border fence

Exam results, results

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC 2025: Nagaland 10th, 12th results out at nbsenl.edu.in

The crucial National Highway 29, connecting Dimapur with Kohima, also bore the brunt of the deluge. Landslides triggered by heavy rain have blocked sections of the four-lane highway, severely affecting vehicular movement and posing risks to commuters, the officials said.

Dimapur, Kohima and Niuland were the most affected districts with reports of submerged bridges, extensive damage to homes, fisheries, and paddy fields, raising fears of food insecurity, they said.

In Niuland district, as many as 70 villages have been affected by the deluge.

Floodwaters rose as high as three feet in Half-Nagarjan in Dimapur, forcing residents to use boats and even swim.

The district authorities said 52 people were rescued from severely inundated areas as part of ongoing evacuation operations.

"No fresh rainfall since last night has allowed water levels to gradually recede. However, officials remain on alert as more rain is expected in the coming days," Dimapur Deputy Commissioner Dr Tinojongshi Chang told PTI.

The DC also stated that the local administration and the District Disaster Management Authority will hold a coordination meeting during the day to assess the situation as the IMD has forecast heavy rain for the week.

As monsoon rain continues to batter the region, state authorities and disaster management agencies are on high alert, with citizens urged to avoid flood-prone zones and remain vigilant.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Elon Musk, Donald Trump

'What's Truth Social?' Musk hits back after Trump slams America Party

Typhoon Krathon, Krathon, Typhoon, Taiwan Typhoon

Typhoon Danas crosses Taiwan, killing 2, injuring over 300

US President Donald Trump and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

After Iran victory, Gaza war looms over Trump, Netanyahu's third meeting

Leaders attending the 17th annual BRICS summit pose for a group photo in Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, July 6, 2025

Trump threatens 10% tariff on nations backing 'anti-America' Brics policies

Boats sit after being washed ashore following deadly flooding in Kerr County, Texas, U.S., July 5, 2025

Flash floods kill 80 in Texas as questions mount over ignored warnings

Topics : Nagaland Rainfall Death toll

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayTravel Food Services IPOCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanAP EAMCET Counselling 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon