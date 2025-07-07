Monday, July 07, 2025 | 12:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
'What's Truth Social?' Musk hits back after Trump slams America Party

'What's Truth Social?' Musk hits back after Trump slams America Party

As Donald Trump calls Elon Musk a 'train wreck' over America Party announcement, the Tesla CEO mocks him with a jab on Truth Social, reigniting their war of words on social media

Despite Trump’s criticism, Musk continues to promote his America Party.

The ongoing feud between US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk intensified after the tech billionaire hit back at Trump’s scathing attack on his newly announced America Party. In a sarcastic post on his social media platform X, Musk responded to Trump’s criticism by asking, “What’s Truth Social?” — feigning ignorance of Trump’s social media platform.
 
Trump had earlier posted on Truth Social, labelling Musk a “train wreck” and branding the America Party “ridiculous”. He argued that the US political system was not built to accommodate third parties and accused Musk of sowing chaos.
 
“He even wants to start a Third Political Party, despite the fact that they have never succeeded in the United States. The system seems not designed for them,” Trump wrote. “The one thing third parties are good for is the creation of complete and total disruption and chaos, and we have enough of that with the radical left Democrats, who have lost their confidence and their minds,” Trump said in his post. 
 
 

Elon Musk’s past Truth Social praise

 
Musk’s remark was quickly met with scrutiny online, as social media users pointed to his previous posts referencing Truth Social.

“Elon Musk says he’s never heard of Truth Social. However, he has made several posts in the past about President Trump’s Truth Social posts,” Trump ally Laura Loomer noted.
 
Other users shared screenshots of a 2022 post where Musk compared Truth Social’s App Store ranking to that of Twitter and TikTok, suggesting he was not only aware of the platform but once acknowledged its growth.
 

Elon Musk builds support for America Party

 
Despite Trump’s criticism, Musk continues to promote his America Party as an alternative to what he calls the entrenched “Republican/Democrat uniparty”. 
 
In a follow-up post on X after dismissing Truth Social, Musk reiterated his stance: “The America Party is necessary to restore balance and save the middle man.”
 
He has repeatedly cited his opposition to the recently passed ‘big, beautiful bill’ as a key motivator behind launching the new political outfit, which he says aims to challenge both major US parties and appeal to voters seeking structural change.
 

