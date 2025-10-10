Friday, October 10, 2025 | 07:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US weekly jobless claims rise amid govt shutdown, economists estimate

US weekly jobless claims rise amid govt shutdown, economists estimate

Official economic data collection and publication has been suspended because of the government shutdown, now in its second week

US Jobless Claims Representational (Photo: Bloomberg)

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose to a seasonally adjusted 235,000 for the week ending October 4 from 224,000 the prior week, economists at JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs calculated | Representational (Photo: Bloomberg)

Reuters WASHINGTON
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits increased again last week, economists estimated on Thursday, hinting at some early layoffs of contractors related to the US government shutdown. 
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose to a seasonally adjusted 235,000 for the week ending October 4 from 224,000 the prior week, economists at JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs calculated. They made assumptions for Hawaii and Massachusetts, whose data was unavailable. 
Citigroup estimated 234,000 claims last week. 
Official economic data collection and publication has been suspended because of the government shutdown, now in its second week. 
States have continued to collect unemployment claims data and submit it to the Labour Department's database, which remains accessible. The shutdown following a lapse in funding has delayed the release of the closely watched employment report for September, crucial for decision-making by the Federal Reserve, businesses and households. 
 

"The increase could be due to government contractors filing for unemployment benefits while temporarily laid off as the government is shut down," said Gisela Young, an economist at Citigroup. "Initial claims also increased during October 2013, the last full government shutdown. We would expect claims to either increase further or stay elevated next week too." The shutdown has sent hundreds of thousands of US federal workers home, with spillover effects to contractors, thousands of whom have been furloughed. Economists also expected a separate unemployment claims program for federal workers to show a rise in applications. Despite last week's increase, initial claims remained within their recent range.

Claims are still "reasonably" low

"Excluding any shutdown noise, claims still look reasonably low," said Abiel Reinhart, an economist at JPMorgan.
"Once the government re-opens, claims should quickly reverse any shutdown-related increase." 
The labor market has been stuck in a "no firing" and "no hiring" mode, with economists saying US trade and immigration policies, and the growing popularity of artificial intelligence, have reduced demand and labor supply. 
Minutes of the US central bank's September 16-17 policy meeting published on Wednesday showed Fed officials described their outlook for the labor market as "uncertain and viewed downside risks to employment as having increased over the intermeeting period." The Fed resumed cutting interest rates last month to support the labor market. 
Lackluster hiring has left many people who lose their jobs experiencing long bouts of unemployment and drawing unemployment checks for some time. 
The number of people receiving benefits after an initial week of aid, a proxy for hiring, increased to a seasonally adjusted 1.927 million during the week ending September 27, from 1.919 million in the prior week, JPMorgan estimated. 
Goldman Sachs calculated the so-called continuing claims rose to 1.924 million in the last week of September. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

Topics : US jobs report US jobless claims US job market US job data US govt shutdown US government shutdown Donald Trump administration

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

