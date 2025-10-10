Friday, October 10, 2025 | 06:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / None of it would have been possible without Trump: Rubio on Gaza peace plan

None of it would have been possible without Trump: Rubio on Gaza peace plan

Rubio said the Gaza peace plan, once thought impossible, became feasible after Trump convened a "historic" meeting of Muslim-majority nations, including Indonesia and Pakistan, at UN on September 23

Marco Rubio

Rubio also mentioned the US president met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on September 29 and presented the Gaza peace plan (Photo: Shutterstock)

ANI US
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 6:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday praised the efforts of President Donald Trump as Israel and Hamas agree for the "first phase" of Gaza ceasefire deal or "peace plan", saying that it was only possible due to Trump's involvement in forging "personal and close relationships" between partners in the middle east region.

"It's not an exaggeration that none of it would have been possible without the President of the United States being involved. It really began with your trip to the Middle East, where these relationships were forged with partners in the region, personal and close relationships that created the foundation for all of this to be possible," Rubio said while addressing a cabinet meeting at the White House.

 

He said that the Gaza peace plan seemed impossible even a month ago, but was made possible with Trump convening a "historic" meeting of Muslim majority countries, including Indonesia and Pakistan, during his visit to the United Nations on September 23.

Rubio also mentioned the US president met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on September 29 and presented the Gaza peace plan.

"Where I think this really took a turn, remember a month ago, no one thought this was possible. It really took a turn about a month ago, less than a couple of weeks ago, when we were at the United Nations. You convened a historic meeting, not simply of Arab countries, but of Muslim majority countries from around the world, including Indonesia, Pakistan, and created this coalition behind this plan. Then, on the following Monday, you met with the Prime Minister of Israel here, and that plan was presented," he added.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

We settled 7 wars, this is number 8, says Trump after Gaza ceasefire deal

Modi, Narendra Modi

Modi, Trump discuss Gaza peace plan and trade progress over phone call

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump wants Israel hostages freed by Mon-Tues, will attend signing ceremony

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump reiterates false claims of ending India-Pakistan conflict in May

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

PM Modi's 'unqualified praise' for Israeli PM 'morally atrocious': Congress

The US President had convened a cabinet meeting at the White House on Thursday morning following the announcement that the "first phase" of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas would commence soon.

At the meeting, Trump said, "Last night, we reached a momentous breakthrough in the Middle East, something that people said was never going to be done. We ended the war in Gaza, and I think it's going to be a lasting peace, hopefully, an everlasting peace."

"We secured the release of all of the remaining hostages, and they should be released on Monday or Tuesday. Getting them is a complicated process...I'm going to try and make a trip over. We're going to try and get over there. We're working on the timing, the exact timing. We're going to go to Egypt, where we'll have a signing, an additional signing. We've already had a signing representing me, but we're going to have an official signing..." he said.

Trump also underscored his administration's role in addressing global conflicts, stating that multiple wars had been resolved during his tenure.

"We settled seven wars, or major conflicts, but wars. And this is number eight. And the one that I thought would be maybe the quickest of all would be Russia-Ukraine. I think that's going to happen, too. But in the meantime, they're losing about 7,000 people a week, and that seems pretty bad...That war should never have happened. It would have never happened if I were President," Trump said.

His remarks echoed those made earlier on September 23, when he addressed the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, declaring that within seven months of his presidency, he had achieved what many thought impossible. He asserted that he had ended seven "unendable" wars and reiterated his claim of having helped broker a truce between India and Pakistan earlier this year.

"In just 7 months, I have ended seven unendable wars," Trump told world leaders. "They said they were unendable, some were going for 31 years, one was 36 years. I ended seven wars, and in all cases they were raging with countless thousands of people being killed."

The US President listed the conflicts he said were brought to a close under his watch, citing Cambodia and Thailand, Serbia, the Congo and Rwanda, Pakistan and India, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, and Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Trump has repeatedly linked his claims at the UNGA with remarks he made earlier this week in Washington. On September 21, while speaking at the American Cornerstone Institute Founder's Dinner, he again asserted that he played a role in "stopping wars," including between India and Pakistan, and even suggested he should be honoured with the Nobel Prize for "ending seven wars."

"We are forging peace agreements, and we are stopping wars. So we stopped wars between India and Pakistan, Thailand and Cambodia," Trump said at the event.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Gaza airstrike, strike

Israeli strike kills 30 Palestinians since ceasefire deal announcement

Malagasy riot police use tear gas to disperse protesters during a demonstration against frequent power outages and water shortages, near the University of Antananarivo, Madagascar September 29, 2025 | REUTERS

Madagascar's Gen Z protesters clash with police, demand president's removal

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime minister

Explained: What we know about next steps in deal to pause war in Gaza

Oil

US sanctions 50 entities, including Indian firms, over Iran oil trade

Laszlo Krasznahorkai

Hungarian author Laszlo Krasznahorkai wins Nobel Prize 2025 in Literature

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration israel Israel-Palestine Gaza Gaza conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 6:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayRealme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited EditionReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon