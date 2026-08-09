8 political parties join hands to form 'Progressive Front' in Nepal

Eight Nepalese political parties have announced the formation of a new alliance named the 'Progressive Front' based on "shared political issues and common agendas." The alliance was announced at a programme held in Kathmandu on Saturday comprising Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP), Janamat Party (JP), Aam Janata Party (AJP), Nagarik Unmukti Party Nepal (NUPN), Pragatishil Loktantrik Party (PLP), Nepal Sanghiya Samjawadi Party (NSSP), Bahujan Samajbadi Party Nepal (BSPN) and Khmbuwan Rastriya Morcha (KRM).

According to a statement issued by the Progressive Front, the alliance is preparing to move forward on the basis of shared political issues and common agendas.

The formation comes amid ongoing efforts among Madhesh-based parties and some other fringe parties to forge political collaboration and cooperation.

The front aims to work for the formation of a "just, inclusive and discrimination-less unified society" by ending all types of discrimination and anomalies irrespectiveof the people's castes, creed and classes, the statement said.

"The front also aims to institutionalise and develop a federal, democratic, republic governance system and an inclusive democratic system in practical terms," it said.

The alliance also seeks to ensure equal and proportionate representation based on population in theparliament, both the House of Representatives and the National Assembly, as well as provincial assemblies.

The front said it aims to end all types of exploitation, inequalities and discrimination against Madhesis, ethnic groups, Dalits, women, Tharu, Muslims, backward classes and sexual minorities.

According to experts, the new alliance is expected tohave an impact on Nepal's political scenario despite not having representation in the federal parliament.

Those who signed the joint statement include Upendra Yadav from JSP, CK Raut from Janamat Party, Prabhu Sah from AJP, Resham Chaudhari from NUPN, Santosh Pariyar from PLP, Rijwan Ansari from NSSP, Harinandah K. Ranjan from BSPN and Ram Kumar Rai from KRM.

The alliance comes days after communal clashes rocked Koshi and Madhes Provinces of Nepal.