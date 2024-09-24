Hindu Mahasabha calls for 'Gwalior Bandh' during India-B'desh cricket match

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday announced a Special Investigation Team to probe the allegations (Photo: PTI)

The Hindu Mahasabha has called for a bandh in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on October 6 to oppose the India-Bangladesh cricket match scheduled here next month in protest against "atrocities" on Hindus in the neighbouring country. A T20 match is scheduled between India and Bangladesh in Gwalior on October 6. The Hindu Mahasabha is opposing the India-Bangladesh match to be held here on October 6, the outfit's national vice president Jaiveer Bharadwaj told reporters here on Monday. He claimed that "atrocities" on Hindus were still going on in Bangladesh and it was not right to play cricket with Bangladesh.

The Hindu Mahasabha has given a call for 'Gwalior Bandh' on the day of the match and there will be no ban on essential commodities, he said.

Bharadwaj also demanded that those involved in the "adulteration" of laddus at the Tirupati Balaji temple be given capital punishment.

These laddus were also distributed during the consecration function of Ram temple in Ayodhya, he said.

This incident (laddu row) has hurt the sentiments of Hindus, he said.

The country's food safety regulator has issued a show cause notice to a Tamil Nadu-based firm for allegedly supplying substandard ghee to temple authority Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam even as the chorus for a thorough probe and strict action over the alleged use of animal fat in Tirupati laddus grew louder.

