Nearly 1.5 million tourists visited Maldives this year: Ministry of Tourism

The received nearly 1.5 million so far this year, with travellers from India topping the list, according to data from the country's Ministry of .

India was the top source market for the Maldives, followed by Russia and Britain, Xinhua news agency reported citing the data.

Tourist arrivals for bounced back in 2021, with a total of 1,321,932 in-bound travellers in the year after a sluggish 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, reports Xinhua news agency.

Earlier this year, President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih had said his country aimed to welcome 1.6 million in 2022.

