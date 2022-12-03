Nearly 1.5 million tourists visited Maldives this year: Ministry of Tourism

-
ALSO READ
Greek tourism revenues to hit record high, exceeding pre-Covid levels
Maldives reaffirms commitment to One-China policy, to issue no statement
Thousands flee deadly violence in South Sudan's Upper Nile state: UN
Strong earthquake jolts western Indonesia; no casualty reported yet
China summons European diplomats to register protest on Taiwan statement
-
The Maldives received nearly 1.5 million tourists so far this year, with travellers from India topping the list, according to data from the country's Ministry of Tourism.
India was the top source market for the Maldives, followed by Russia and Britain, Xinhua news agency reported citing the data.
Tourist arrivals for Maldives bounced back in 2021, with a total of 1,321,932 in-bound travellers in the year after a sluggish 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, reports Xinhua news agency.
Earlier this year, President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih had said his country aimed to welcome 1.6 million tourists in 2022.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, December 03 2022. 15:08 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU