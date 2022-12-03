JUST IN
Nearly 1.5 million tourists visited Maldives this year: Ministry of Tourism

The Maldives received nearly 1.5 million tourists so far this year, with travellers from India topping the list, according to data from the country's Ministry of Tourism.

The Maldives received nearly 1.5 million tourists so far this year, with travellers from India topping the list, according to data from the country's Ministry of Tourism.

India was the top source market for the Maldives, followed by Russia and Britain, Xinhua news agency reported citing the data.

Tourist arrivals for Maldives bounced back in 2021, with a total of 1,321,932 in-bound travellers in the year after a sluggish 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, reports Xinhua news agency.

Earlier this year, President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih had said his country aimed to welcome 1.6 million tourists in 2022.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, December 03 2022. 15:08 IST

