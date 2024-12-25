Business Standard

Israel's admission of killing Haniyeh justifies Oct 1 attack: Iranian envoy

Israel's admission of killing Haniyeh justifies Oct 1 attack: Iranian envoy

Hamas leader Hanieyh's killing came hours after top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr was killed in an Israeli air attack on the southern suburbs of Lebanon's capital, Beirut, on July 31

Iran-Israel, Iran Israel flag

Iran launched a missile attack on Israel on October 1. | Photo: Shutterstock.com

ANI Middle East
Dec 25 2024 | 7:41 PM IST

Iran's envoy to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani said on Tuesday that Israel's "clear confession" to assassinating Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on Iranian soil justifies Tehran's military response against Israel on October 1, as per Xinhua, Chinese News Agency.

Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran's permanent representative to the UN, made the remarks in a letter addressed to the UN Security Council while reacting to the confession on Monday by Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, in which he admitted for the first time that Israel had assassinated Haniyeh in Tehran, Xinhua quoted Tasnim news agency.

In the first acknowledgement of Israel's involvement in the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Israel Defence Minister Israel Katz on Monday, issued a stern warning to the Houthi rebels from Yemen of destroying their infrastructure and 'decapitating' its leaders.

 

Hamas leader Hanieyh's killing came hours after top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr was killed in an Israeli air attack on the southern suburbs of Lebanon's capital, Beirut, on July 31.

Yahya Sinwar replaced Haniyeh as the group's military chief. Sinwar was also killed in an Israeli military operation in southern Gaza on October 16. In another major killing, Hassan Nasrallah, the Hezbollah chief was also killed by Israel.

At a commemoration event for local security officers, Katz said, "We will strike [the Houthis'] strategic infrastructure and decapitate its leaders. Just as we did to Haniyeh, Sinwar, and Nasrallah, in Tehran, Gaza and Lebanon -- we will do in Hodeidah and Sanaa."Israeli Defence Minister also admitted to overthrowing the regime of Bashar al-Assad in Syria.

Iran launched a missile attack on Israel on October 1. In a statement the Israel Defence Forces said, all Israeli civilians are in bomb shelters as rockets from Iran are fired at Israel.

Hezbollah is upset that the IDF exposed their plans to massacre Israelis, so they decided to target innocent civilians by firing a barrage of rockets, the IDF further said.

Israel Iran Conflict israel Iran nuclear agreement

Dec 25 2024 | 7:32 PM IST

