Business Standard

Wednesday, December 25, 2024 | 06:21 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / China issues 19 mn metric tons of fuel under 2025 1st batch export quota

China issues 19 mn metric tons of fuel under 2025 1st batch export quota

China manages its refined oil exports via a strict quota system, using exports as a tool to balance and ensure the domestic market is sufficiently supplied

petrol, Oil, Diesel

Of the total, around 90% were allotted to Sinopec and CNPC. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2024 | 6:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China has issued 19 million metric tons of export quotas for gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel under the batch of allowances for 2025, a level that is steady versus a year earlier, several traders and a Chinese industry consultancy said on Wednesday. 
China manages its refined oil exports via a strict quota system, using exports as a tool to balance and ensure the domestic market is sufficiently supplied. 
State-owned oil firms Sinopec and CNPC, the key receivers of these quotas, were given a combined 13.34-million-ton allowances, or 70% out of the 19 million tons, according to traders and consultancy JLC. 
 
Meanwhile, private refiner Zhejiang Petrochemical Corp was awarded 1.67 million tons of export quotas in this batch. 
Separately, China has also released 8 million tons of low-sulfur marine fuel export quotas for the first issue of 2025, also flat compared with a year ago, traders and JLC said. 
Of the total, around 90% were allotted to Sinopec and CNPC. 
For the first 11 months of 2024, China's exports of refined oil products - including mostly gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel and marine bunker - totalled 54.4 million tons, down 6.3% versus the corresponding period of 2023. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

More From This Section

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Russian missiles target Ukraine's energy infrastructure on Christmas day

taliban

Pak airstrikes kill 46 in Afghanistan; mostly women, children: Taliban

Sriram Krishnan

Sriram Krishnan faces racism post-Trump role, Elon Musk offers support

Yunus, Muhammad Yunus

Hasina's son accuses Yunus govt of using judiciary for political witch hunt

Greenland

Denmark boosts defence spending: Why does Trump want to buy Greenland?

Topics : China Fuel Fuel prices Fuel Pricing Fossil fuel fuel economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 25 2024 | 6:17 PM IST

Explore News

Bank holidayChristmas 2024Delhi AQI TodayLatest News LIVEMamata Machinery IPO Allotment DAM Capital Advisors IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayUnimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon