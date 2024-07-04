Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

After Lufthansa-ITA deal, experts say European regulators may deter tie-ups

While the deal expands Lufthansa's footprint in the lucrative southern European market, the combined group will have to cede some routes and slots to rivals for it to proceed

Lufthansa (Photo: Unsplash)

Lufthansa has gained approval to buy 41 per cent of Italy's ITA Airways. (File Photo) (Photo: Unsplash)

Reuters LONDON
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 11:27 AM IST
It took a year of wrangling with the European Commission for Germany's Lufthansa to gain approval to buy 41 per cent of Italy's ITA Airways, and only after it accepted big concessions.
 
While the deal expands Lufthansa's footprint in the lucrative southern European market, the combined group will have to cede some routes and slots to rivals for it to proceed.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Industry executives, investors and experts say greater scrutiny of such tie-ups by European regulators and demands for remedies could deter major airlines from further deals.
 
British Airways-owner IAG has been in the crosshairs since 2019 when it announced plans to buy Spanish carrier Air Europa, with an EU deadline of Aug. 20 for concessions, while regulators are also expected to probe Air France-KLM's plan to buy 19.9 per cent of Scandinavian carrier SAS.
 
Airline executives have long said consolidation is needed to help offset soaring operating costs, helping carriers recover from the COVID-19 pandemic which brought global travel to a halt and the travel sector to the brink.
 
But regulators worry Europe's three largest groups, IAG, Air France-KLM and Lufthansa, are becoming too dominant, potentially hurting consumer choice and making flying less affordable.
 
"We can see that Europe is becoming more and more cautious about this wave of consolidation," said Piotr Grobelny at aviation data analysis firm IBA.
 
The next candidate for privatisation is Portugal's TAP. But Lisbon's plans have been thrown off course by political turmoil, despite interest from Air France-KLM, Lufthansa and IAG.
 

More From This Section

Emmanuel Macron, France, French president

Europe holds breath for France polls; Macron's role in EU to get diluted

iran protests

As Iran votes for new President, rise in gasoline prices may spark protests

Oil refinery, Oil production, Crude oil

Cash-rich commodities traders snapping up refineries from Big Oil

Fumio Kishida, Fumio, Japan PM

Court orders Japan govt to compensate forcibly sterilised disabled people

Xi Jinping,Jinping,China President

Xi Jinping greets EU Council president ahead of EV tariffs taking effect

TAP CEO Luis Rodrigues said last month that the new centre-right government should not sell 100 per cent of the airline and should also bring in non-aviation investors, like private equity.
 
That could ease concerns in Brussels about the potential for an industry dominated by a handful of big airline groups. One banker working on mergers said that airlines are wary of losing time, money in legal fees and having to give up valuable take-off and landing slots in order to get clearance for deals.

More complicated deals can take up to two years to complete, said Martina Farkas, M&A partner at Linklaters, adding: "Deals are taking longer and are becoming more complex and expensive". "It cannot be ruled out that strategically important deals attracting regulatory attention may have the potential to be delayed and face further hurdles," Farkas told Reuters.
 
No Concessions
 
Dealmaking can also be complicated because governments often hold stakes in national carriers which they view as strategic assets too important to fail.
 
Britain's Monarch collapsed in 2017 and FlyBe has gone into administration, but many other airlines were kept afloat with taxpayer funds, especially during the pandemic.
 
Former EU antitrust commissioner Didier Reynders told the Financial Times last year that regulators would seek tougher concessions from those looking to merge to ensure fair competition and reduce market concentration of the big three.
 
This has been at the heart of IAG's battle to buy Air Europa. It has offered more concessions, such as making 52 per cent of Air Europa's flights available to rivals, to ease concerns over its Iberian market dominance, and assuring regulators it will not reduce competition on long-haul routes to South America.
 
IAG said on Wednesday it was glad that the Commission recognised the benefits of airline consolidation. Its shares rose more than 5 per cent on anticipation that the ITA deal approval made its takeover of Air Europa more likely to be given the green light.
 
IAG has 50 per cent of slots at Madrid's main airport and 47 per cent at Barcelona's main airport, according to an analysis of IBA data.
 
Executives worry that the Commission will make demands that are practically impossible to meet, halting dealmaking.
"The alternative to consolidation taking place is that airlines will continue to be funded by governments, and that's just worse," easyJet CEO Johan Lundgren told Reuters.
 
Budget Carriers
 
Other analysts point to the rise of low-cost carriers as an area overlooked by competition authorities.
 
In Lufthansa's ITA purchase, many have pointed to Ryanair's dominance in Italy, where it has a more than 40 per cent market share.
 
But competition authorities had not factored the Irish budget airline into their assessments because they do not consider Lufthansa and ITA to be direct rivals.
 
Ryanair offers more flights than any other airline in Europe with 11.49 per cent of the total, an IBA analysis shows. Lufthansa and IAG are just behind, with 9.54 per cent and 8.2 per cent respectively.

Also Read

Lufthansa (Photo: Unsplash)

Lufthansa gets EU nod for $350 million stake in Italy's ITA Airways

Aeroplanes

Lufthansa plane lands safely in Delhi after wheel fire upon arrival

Air India Express

'India a big market; good to have stronger Lufthansa-Air India partnership'

Lufthansa (Photo: Unsplash)

Air India, Lufthansa deepen ties, expand codeshare on India-Australia route

Lufthansa (Photo: Unsplash)

Lufthansa, Air France-KLM plan to cut costs after tough first quarter

Topics : Lufthansa Germany Italy Europe France

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 11:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon