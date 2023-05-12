AI frenzy accounts for all of S&P 500 gain this year, says SocGen

By Subrat Patnaik

The investing frenzy around artificial intelligence has been so strong that without it, US stocks would be down for the year, according to Societe Generale SA strategist Manish Kabra.









The three stocks are among the biggest contributors to the S&P 500’s 7.6% gain in 2023. The index rose 0.3% on Friday. AI-hungry investors have propelled shares of Nvidia Corp., which makes the chips needed for complex AI computing tasks, up by 96% this year. They’ve also powered rallies at Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc. as the tech behemoths race to add AI features to their products and services.

“The AI boom and hype is strong,” London-based Kabra wrote in a note Friday. “So strong that without the AI-popular stocks, S&P 500 would be down 2% this year.”

Also Read Nvidia's live-streaming tool Broadcast can now simulate eye contact Chip-maker Nvidia releases update to fix Discord bug slowing down GPUs Microsoft may bring its own AI chips to compete with Nvidia's: Report Nvidia, Microsoft team up to build one of most powerful AI supercomputers Nvidia, Foxconn join hands to build automated EV platforms at CES 2023 Elon Musk appointing NBC's Linda as new Twitter CEO won't change much Meta's 'AI Sandbox' to create advertisements, predict performance Evercore hires media, telecom bankers from Credit Suisse amid takeover Resilient future of nations along Indian Ocean requires trust: Hasina Pak govt alleges court favouring Imran Khan; to hold protest on Monday

To trade the “AI hype,” investors should own defensive-growth stocks held within the top AI exchange-traded funds, such as Microsoft, Accenture Plc or software company ServiceNow Inc., he wrote.

