AI frenzy accounts for all of S&P 500 gain this year, says SocGen

By Subrat Patnaik
The investing frenzy around artificial intelligence has been so strong that without it, US stocks would be down for the year, according to Societe Generale SA strategist Manish Kabra.
AI-hungry investors have propelled shares of Nvidia Corp., which makes the chips needed for complex AI computing tasks, up by 96% this year. They’ve also powered rallies at Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc. as the tech behemoths race to add AI features to their products and services.
The three stocks are among the biggest contributors to the S&P 500’s 7.6% gain in 2023. The index rose 0.3% on Friday.
“The AI boom and hype is strong,” London-based Kabra wrote in a note Friday. “So strong that without the AI-popular stocks, S&P 500 would be down 2% this year.”
Also Read
Nvidia's live-streaming tool Broadcast can now simulate eye contact
Chip-maker Nvidia releases update to fix Discord bug slowing down GPUs
Microsoft may bring its own AI chips to compete with Nvidia's: Report
Nvidia, Microsoft team up to build one of most powerful AI supercomputers
Nvidia, Foxconn join hands to build automated EV platforms at CES 2023
Elon Musk appointing NBC's Linda as new Twitter CEO won't change much
Meta's 'AI Sandbox' to create advertisements, predict performance
Evercore hires media, telecom bankers from Credit Suisse amid takeover
Resilient future of nations along Indian Ocean requires trust: Hasina
Pak govt alleges court favouring Imran Khan; to hold protest on Monday
To trade the “AI hype,” investors should own defensive-growth stocks held within the top AI exchange-traded funds, such as Microsoft, Accenture Plc or software company ServiceNow Inc., he wrote.