Microsoft Teams gets instant polls, schedule send, other features: Details

-
ALSO READ
Small ticket, big business: Fintech firms see surge in instant loans
16 states/ UTs have on-boarded National Single Window System so far: Report
Compaq launches Ultra HD LED smart Android TV at Rs 17,499: Details here
WhatsApp working on 'login approval' feature for additional security
Twitter to bring Edit Tweet feature finally: Here's all you need to know
-
American technology giant Microsoft rolled out several updates to its enterprise-centric communication platform Teams. The updates bring new features such as schedule messages, instant polls, unread toggle, schedule send, and more. Here is a quick summary of new features now available on Microsoft Teams:
Instant polls
Microsoft Team allows its users to run polls in the chats. The instant poll feature allows users to create quick polls with binary answer options, such as Yes and No. To do so, all they have to do is to say the question aloud and then click the corresponding response icon.
49 video view
The earlier version of the Teams had support for a maximum of nine videos (3x3) on the screen by default. Now, Teams support up to 7x7 view for 49 people on screen. It essentially means users can now set-up team to see up to 49 people on the screen by default.
Transcription on Android
For Android users, Teams has introduced ‘Transcription’ feature for one-on-one calls and group calls.
Schedule send
Microsoft added the schedule send feature to the Teams. It allows users to manually select the future date and time, depending on when they would like a chat message to be delivered. To do so, users need to opt for schedule send and then simply right-click the send button to schedule send.
Search message results
This feature allows users to view the entire message thread, regardless of the age of the message, if they click on the chat message search. The aim of this feature is to give users full context and clarity of the conversation, without entering each conversation separately.
Unread toggle
This feature helps users to check all the unread chat by turning on the toggle in their activity feed panel. Alternatively, users will also be able to turn off the unread toggle to view both read and unread chats.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 14:58 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU