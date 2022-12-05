JUST IN
Google working to speed up install times of Pixel software update
Apple's AR/VR headset may arrive in late 2023 due to software issues
Microsoft India hikes prices of products and services by up to 11%
Google Home routines disappear as control settings get new user interface
Apple improves lead time for iPhone 14 Pro models' shipments: Report
FIFA+ app AR feature allows fans to see stats for players on ground
Year in review: Nothing Ear (stick) to Sony Mocopi, unique gadgets of 2022
Google announces to shut AI-driven automation service 'Duplex on the Web'
OpenAI announces dialogue-based AI chat interface based on GPT-3 'ChatGPT'
Apple's new update will make viewing old notifications bit easier
You are here: Home » Technology Â» News
Google working to speed up install times of Pixel software update
Google releases Android 13 OS for smart TV with improved performance
Business Standard

Microsoft Teams gets instant polls, schedule send, other features: Details

From instant polls to schedule message, unread toggle, and schedule send, Microsoft rolled out several feature updates for its enterprise-centric communication platform Teams. Here are the details

Topics
Microsoft | Video Calling | Microsoft Window

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Teams

American technology giant Microsoft rolled out several updates to its enterprise-centric communication platform Teams. The updates bring new features such as schedule messages, instant polls, unread toggle, schedule send, and more. Here is a quick summary of new features now available on Microsoft Teams:

Instant polls

Microsoft Team allows its users to run polls in the chats. The instant poll feature allows users to create quick polls with binary answer options, such as Yes and No. To do so, all they have to do is to say the question aloud and then click the corresponding response icon.

49 video view

The earlier version of the Teams had support for a maximum of nine videos (3x3) on the screen by default. Now, Teams support up to 7x7 view for 49 people on screen. It essentially means users can now set-up team to see up to 49 people on the screen by default.

Transcription on Android

For Android users, Teams has introduced ‘Transcription’ feature for one-on-one calls and group calls.

Schedule send

Microsoft added the schedule send feature to the Teams. It allows users to manually select the future date and time, depending on when they would like a chat message to be delivered. To do so, users need to opt for schedule send and then simply right-click the send button to schedule send.

Search message results

This feature allows users to view the entire message thread, regardless of the age of the message, if they click on the chat message search. The aim of this feature is to give users full context and clarity of the conversation, without entering each conversation separately.

Unread toggle

This feature helps users to check all the unread chat by turning on the toggle in their activity feed panel. Alternatively, users will also be able to turn off the unread toggle to view both read and unread chats.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Microsoft

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 14:58 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU