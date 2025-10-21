Tuesday, October 21, 2025 | 11:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
American Airlines flight returns after false alarm of cockpit breach

The flight was operated by SkyWest, which flies regional routes for American and other airlines | Image: Shutterstock

AP Omaha (US)
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Pilots aboard a commercial jet mistakenly thought someone was trying to breach the cockpit on Monday, leading the flight to return to the Omaha airport less than 40 minutes after departing for Los Angeles.

The misunderstanding on American Airlines Flight 6469 came about because the intercom that pilots and flight attendants use to speak to each other had been left on by accident, an American Airlines spokesperson said. The pilots heard some static sound over this intercom and they mistakenly thought it meant someone was trying to break in.

The flight was operated by SkyWest, which flies regional routes for American and other airlines. The plane was an Embraer ERJ 175, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

 

The Omaha Airport Authority said there was no security-related incident at the airport.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

