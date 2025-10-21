Tuesday, October 21, 2025 | 09:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Businesses tell US Supreme Court that Trump tariffs are illegal $3 trn tax

Businesses tell US Supreme Court that Trump tariffs are illegal $3 trn tax

The tariffs remain in place for now, even though the federal appeals court ruled that the president exceeded his authority by imposing them

A container ship at the Port of Los Angeles

A container ship at the Port of Los Angeles | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Erik Larson
 
Small businesses challenging many of President Donald Trump’s global tariffs urged the US Supreme Court to affirm lower court rulings that the import levies amount to a massive illegal tax on American companies. 
Trump usurped the power of Congress to tax when he issued levies in February and April under an emergency law that was never intended to be used to impose duties, one of the companies, Learning Resources Inc., said in a brief Monday. The justices are set to hear arguments Nov. 5 in the high-stakes case.
 
“In the months since, he has raised and lowered, paused and resumed, and threatened and unthreatened tariffs at will, for a grab bag of reasons,” Learning Resources said. “By the government’s own account, those actions amount to an over $3 trillion tax increase on Americans over the next decade.”
 
 
The justices are set to determine if Trump legally issued the tariffs under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act, a law that gives the president a panoply of financial tools to address national security, foreign policy and economic emergencies. The US trade court ruled against Trump in a decision that was upheld by a federal appeals court.

Also Read

Jamieson Greer

Trump official cautions China against penalising firms investing in US

James Comey

Case against Comey driven by Trump's 'personal animus', say his lawyers

Members of the Ohio National Guard patrol 14th Street in Washington on Aug. 23.

Trump can command Oregon troops, says US court, blocks deployment for now

Donald Trump, Trump

Ukraine 'could still win' against Russia, says Trump but doubts outcome

Statue of Liberty, US-France, US France, France US, US flag, America Franch

US nuclear security agency furloughs 1,400 workers amid govt shutdown

 
Trump says his tariffs are authorized legally under the law, known as IEEPA, because a key provision of the statute says the president can “regulate” the “importation” of property to address an emergency.
 
The justices on Sept 9 agreed to hear the case on an unusually aggressive schedule that suggests the court will try to resolve the case quickly. The tariffs remain in place for now, even though the federal appeals court ruled that the president exceeded his authority by imposing them.
 
The challenged taxes include Trump’s April 2 “Liberation Day” tariffs, which impose levies of 10%-50% on most US imports depending on the country they come from. Trump justified the levies under IEEPA by declaring US trade deficits to be a national emergency.
 
The White House didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.
 
The appeal also covers tariffs Trump imposed on Canada, Mexico and China for allegedly failing to stem the flow of migrants and fentanyl trafficking. Trump said the situation at the borders also constituted a national emergency under IEEPA.
 
Trump administration officials have downplayed the impact of the litigation by saying that most of the tariffs can be imposed by other legal avenues. Trump’s tariffs on steel, aluminum and automobiles were imposed under a different law, so are not directly affected by the appeal.
 
In a second brief filed on Monday, lawyers for a separate group of small businesses led by wine and liquor distributor V.O.S. Selections Inc. said Trump’s tariffs contradict what the nation’s founders intended when they gave Congress the power to levy taxes.
 
“The government contends that the president may impose tariffs on the American people whenever he wants, at any rate he wants, for any countries and products he wants, for as long as he wants — simply by declaring longstanding US trade deficits a national emergency and an unusual and extraordinary threat,” the company said. “The president can even change his mind tomorrow and back again the day after that.”
 
A group of Democratic-led states is also challenging the tariffs.
 
The cases are Learning Resources v. Trump, 24-1287, and Trump v. V.O.S., 25-250, US Supreme Court.

More From This Section

Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel

Germany needs immigration to sustain economy, says Bundesbank chief Nagel

Trump with Anthony Albanese

US, Australia sign agreement on critical-minerals as way to counter China

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump warns of 155% tariffs on China if trade deal not finalised by Nov 1

Sanae Takaichi, Japan PM

Japan's parliament set to elect Sanae Takaichi as nation's first female PM

Donald Trump, Trump

Diwali timeless reminder of light's victory over darkness, says Trump

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration Trump tariffs US Supreme Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

Explore News

Muhurat Trading 2025 TimeStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold Price TodayRajesh Bhosale Stock PicksHappy Diwali WishesMeesho IPOBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon