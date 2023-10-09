American Airlines pilot union calls for stopping flights to Israel amid war

The pilots' union for American Airlines has directed its members to refuse to fly to Israel, citing the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinians in Gaza.
Union President Ed Sicher said in an email to members that the company's pilots should not fly to Israel until they "can be reasonably assured of the region's safety and security.
The email cites the most recent advisory from the US State Department, which warns that the current situation in Israel continues to be unpredictable, and that mortar and rocket fire can take place any time without warning, putting aircraft in danger.
It is not prudent or appropriate to knowingly put our flight crews and passengers in harm's way by maintaining flights into a war zone, Sicher said.
Israel formally declared war Sunday as it bombarded the Gaza strip with airstrikes in retaliation for a major surprise attack by Hamas.
The declaration came a day after an unprecedented incursion by Hamas fighters, who blew through a fortified border fence and gunned down civilians and soldiers in Israeli communities along the Gaza frontier during a major Jewish holiday.
Also Read
5G wireless signals could disrupt flights starting this weekend: Report
Air India cancels Tel Aviv flights till Oct 14 after Hamas attacks Israel
Go First extends cancellation of its scheduled flights till July 10
Holding more than 100 people captive from its assault on Israel: Hamas
Stranded in Israel after Hamas attacks, actor Nushrratt on her way home
Holding more than 100 people captive from its assault on Israel: Hamas
US demands condemnation of Hamas at UN meeting, but no action taken yet
Retrieved 260 bodies from music festival attacked by Hamas: Israel's Zaka
Israeli hostage crisis in Gaza becomes a political trap for PM Netanyahu
Israeli, Palestinian supporters rally across US as Israel declares war
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)