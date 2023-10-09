close
Sensex (0.55%)
65995.63 + 364.06
Nifty (0.55%)
19653.50 + 107.75
Nifty Midcap (0.60%)
40284.70 + 238.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.49%)
5921.40 + 28.95
Nifty Bank (0.33%)
44360.60 + 147.25
Heatmap

American Airlines pilot union calls for stopping flights to Israel amid war

Union President Ed Sicher said in an email to members that the company's pilots should not fly to Israel until they "can be reasonably assured of the region's safety and security"

American Airlines. Photo: Twitter @AmericanAir

The email cites the most recent advisory from the US State Department, which warns that the current situation in Israel continues to be unpredictable, and that mortar and rocket fire can take place any time without warning, putting aircraft in danger | Photo: Twitter @AmericanAir

AP New York
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 6:59 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The pilots' union for American Airlines has directed its members to refuse to fly to Israel, citing the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinians in Gaza.
Union President Ed Sicher said in an email to members that the company's pilots should not fly to Israel until they "can be reasonably assured of the region's safety and security.
The email cites the most recent advisory from the US State Department, which warns that the current situation in Israel continues to be unpredictable, and that mortar and rocket fire can take place any time without warning, putting aircraft in danger.
It is not prudent or appropriate to knowingly put our flight crews and passengers in harm's way by maintaining flights into a war zone, Sicher said.
Israel formally declared war Sunday as it bombarded the Gaza strip with airstrikes in retaliation for a major surprise attack by Hamas.
The declaration came a day after an unprecedented incursion by Hamas fighters, who blew through a fortified border fence and gunned down civilians and soldiers in Israeli communities along the Gaza frontier during a major Jewish holiday.

Also Read

5G wireless signals could disrupt flights starting this weekend: Report

Air India cancels Tel Aviv flights till Oct 14 after Hamas attacks Israel

Go First extends cancellation of its scheduled flights till July 10

Holding more than 100 people captive from its assault on Israel: Hamas

Stranded in Israel after Hamas attacks, actor Nushrratt on her way home

Holding more than 100 people captive from its assault on Israel: Hamas

US demands condemnation of Hamas at UN meeting, but no action taken yet

Retrieved 260 bodies from music festival attacked by Hamas: Israel's Zaka

Israeli hostage crisis in Gaza becomes a political trap for PM Netanyahu

Israeli, Palestinian supporters rally across US as Israel declares war

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : American Airlines American Airlines Group israel Israel-Palestine Hamas

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 6:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Palestine ConflictLatest News LiveAsain Games 2023 closing ceremony LiveAsain Games India Athletics Winners ListGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 06 ScheduleMeesho Festive Season SaleFlipkart Big Billion Days 2023

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchAsian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon